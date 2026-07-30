Crunch time for Proteas as they face England in netball decider

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Sophie Dwyer of Australia competes for the ball against South Africa's Nicola Smith in their Commonwealth Games group match in Glasgow on Wednesday night. Picture:

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South Africa’s Proteas gave Australia their toughest run so far at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday night, going down 57-47 in their netball contest.

Jenny van Dyk’s charges take on England in their final pool match on Thursday night, which doubles as a knockout contest.

The winner will go on to compete in the semifinals on Saturday; the loser gets sucked into a classification match for fifth spot on Friday.

New Zealand are unbeaten in the other pool, with Jamaica lying second.

The Proteas held the world champion Aussies in three of the fourth quarters, losing their grip in the second stanza as they lost that 8-18.

They lost the first quarter 13-14 but bounced back to win the third quarter 14-13 and held them to 12-12 in the final period of the match.

That should provide them with a confidence booster against England, who were beaten 47-66 by Australia the night before.

The Aussies, who beat Tonga 99-38 and Malawi 68-32, won the first three quarters before going down 10-12 in the fourth.

The Proteas have never won a Commonwealth Games medal, but the way they performed against Australia suggests this could be the year they might get it right.

After six days of competition, all 22 of Team South Africa’s medals have been won by the swimmers, and netball has been one of the few saving graces outside the pool to date.

Once again there was little to enthuse about on Wednesday.

The big casualty was 800m star Prudence Sekgodiso who, for the second Games in a row, failed to reach the final, finishing seventh in her semifinal in 2min 01.57sec.

The country’s last remaining boxer in the competition, Samukelisiwe Ncube, was stopped in the second round by defending champion Rosie Eccles of Wales.

None of South Africa’s bowlers managed to get through the day unbeaten, leaving them in danger of leaving the Games empty-handed for the first time since readmission at Victoria in 1994.

Christoffel Reeders is South Africa’s last weightlifter left, competing in the men’s +110kg division on Thursday night.

On the athletics track, Marioné Fourie is set to compete in the 100m hurdles semifinals and final.

Jaco Smit and Masala Makatu will vie for the podium in the men’s 100m T12.

Sinesipho Dambile, one of Team South Africa’s medal hopes, competes in the men’s 200m semifinals while Lythe Pillay and Zakithi Nene will race the 400m semifinals.

Aiden Smith is in the men’s shot put final and Tayla Kavanagh in the women’s 5,000m final.

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