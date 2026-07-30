Its ‘au revoir monsieur’ Hugo Broos

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos waving to the crowd during the national team's homecoming at OR Tambo Airport.

Its 'au revoir’ Hugo Broos as his five-year tenure as Bafana Bafana coach comes to an end on Friday.

Broos has decided to call time on his coaching after discussions with South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan on Thursday.

This will be confirmed during a press conference at Safa House on Friday afternoon where Broos is expected to say his goodbyes.

Broos’ contract comes to an end on Friday and he is in the country after he attended the funeral of Jayden Adams last weekend.

There was an opportunity to continue coaching the team until after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania but he has decided to return home to spend time with his family.

Broos’ last assignment was the 2026 Fifa World Cup where he helped Bafana to historic qualification to the knockout stage and he is credited with reviving the national team’s fortunes.

Broos said he would retire after the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada but appeared to have changed his mind after Bafana were knocked out.

One of his highlights as Bafana coach includes finishing third during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast where Bafana were not among the favourites.

He also gave international opportunities to players like Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Mohau Nkota, Tshepang Moremi and Thapelo Maseko.

This situation leaves the door wide open for coach Pitso Mosimane to return to the national team, as he is widely reported to be among the front-runners for the job.

Whoever is going to continue coaching the team will face Afcon qualifiers starting in September, where Bafana are in Group D with Guinea, Kenya and Eritrea.

Bafana start their campaign with Guinea and Eritrea, where they will be looking for a good start to enhance their chances of a third successive appearance at Afcon.

On Thursday, long-time Bafana physical trainer Kopano Melesi announced that he is taking a break from the national team.

“Alright team ‘sub me off’. I came to leave a mark and I hope I did. It’s been an honour to represent South Africa and compete at the highest level.

“I am not leaving the sport, I am just taking a much-needed break from international duty. Bafana, thank you, it’s been real.”

TimesLIVE