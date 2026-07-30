Marioné Fourie flies into 100m hurdles final, Douw Smit third in javelin qualifying

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Marioné Fourie leads Jamaica's Kerrica Hill and Canada's Mariam Abdul-Rashid in their 100m hurdles heat in Glasgow on Thursday morning. Picture:

Marioné Fourie equalled the second-fastest time of her career in the 100m hurdles heats in Glasgow on Thursday morning, giving hope of a medal in the final on Thursday night.

She ran a flawless race at Scotstoun Stadium to clock a wind-assisted 12.50sec that matched a legal effort from 2024.

Her South African record stands at 12.49, also from 2024. Had she beaten her national mark on Wednesday, it wouldn’t have counted because of the 3.8m/s tail wind.

Fourie was a distant second behind Nigeria’s world record-holder Tobi Amusan, the winner in 12.19.

Her effort in the heats ranked her third overall, with Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas winning the other race in 12.39, ahead of Jamaican’s 2021 Olympic bronze medallist Megan Simmonds (12.55) and Australian Michelle Jenneke (12.72).

She will have to deliver another perfect performance if she wants to make the podium.

After six days of competition, all 22 of Team South Africa’s medals have come from swimming, which finished on Wednesday. Now it’s time for other codes, particularly track and field, to come to the party.

Men’s javelin

Javelin-thrower Douw Smit finished the qualifying round with a best effort of 80.64m on his first attempt to earn the third seeding going into Friday’s final.

Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage and Anderson Peters of Grenada, the Olympic bronze medallist, recorded the two best throws, 82.84 and 81.29. Ben East of England was the only other competitor to clear 80, managing 80.38.

Lurking a little under the 80m mark were reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India, who took silver at Paris 2024, and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the 2012 Olympic titleholder.

Kenya’s Julius Yego failed to make the cut.

Women’s mile

Karabo More worked hard to finish fifth in a tough women’s mile heat in 4min 37.97sec. Teresiah Gateri of Kenya won in 4:33.11, ahead of Australian Jessica Hull in 4:34.20.

The final is on Saturday night.

Bowls

Elsewhere, bowlers Gareth Rees-Gibbs and Jarid James beat England 6-2 9-2 in a para men’s pair pool match.

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