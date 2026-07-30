Visually impaired sprinter Masala Makatu wins Team SA’s first Games medal outside the pool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zachary Shaw celebrates after winning the men's 100m T12 final, with South African Jaco Smit in the background.

Visually impaired sprinter Masala Makatu finally gave Team South Africa their first Commonwealth Games medal outside the pool, taking silver in the men’s 100m T12 final in Glasgow.

Makatu clocked a wind-assisted 11.04 to edge Canadian George Quarcoo, running with a guide, into third place by two-hundredths of a second.

Zachary Shaw of England won in 10.89.

Makatu’s compatriot, Jaco Smit, was fourth in 11.24.

Makatu’s silver was medal No 23, with the first 22 all coming from the swimming gala.

Sinesipho Dambile set the pace in the men’s 200m semifinals, winning the third race with a wind-assisted 19.82, beating Canadian Aaron Brown (19.90) and the newly anointed Games 100m silver medallist Lachlan Kennedy (20.12).

Casualties included new Games 100m champion Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon, who finished fourth in Dambile’s heat in 20.32, as well as Englishman Zharnel Hughes.

Running in the previous heat Mthi Mthimkulu finished fourth in 20.39, which wasn’t enough to advance to Friday’s final.

Aiden Smith ended fourth in the men’s shot put final with a best throw of 20.31m, 0.68m short of the podium.

In the bowls, Bridget Herselman beat Caroline Whitehead of the Isle of Man 8-5 7-5 in a women’s singles pool match, and Jason Evans and Paul White also enjoyed victory over their Isle of Man opponents, 9-2 5-4, in their men’s pairs group contest.

South Africa’s last weightlifter, Christoffel Reeders ended eighth in the men’s +110kg division.