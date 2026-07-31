Judoka Donne Breytenbach wins Games bronze in quick time

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Donne Breytenbach in action against Sylvia Nawila of Zambia during their women's -57kg quarterfinal in Glasgow on Friday.

Pretoria-based judoka Donne Breytenbach scored an early ippon to win bronze in the women’s -57kg division at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old needed just 33 seconds to secure the victory over Marie Begue of Mauritius to cap a day in which she had two other fights.

Breytenbach ousted Sylvia Nawila of Zambia by ippon in 35 seconds in the quarterfinals, but then was beaten by India’s Yamini Mourya, the eventual silver medallist, in the semifinals, also by ippon.

She took South Africa’s overall tally to 24 medals.

Earlier, the Proteas beat Uganda 62-54 to secure fifth spot in the netball competition to reverse their placings from four years ago.

In the bowls, Paul White and Jason Evans were the only South Africans to register a win, beating Kenya 5-4 9-3 in a men’s pair group match.

And in the track cycling, Mitchell Sparrow was unable to advance beyond the first-round repechages, finishing third in his race.