Bucs spank Milford

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It wasn’t as dominant as expected, but the Betway Premiership defending champions are up and running.

Hosting rookies Milford FC yesterday afternoon, Orlando Pirates were expected to start the defence of their title with a much more convincing victory but they had to settle for a 2-0 win.

The scoreline was an edgy 1-0 until the 85th minute when Tshepang Moremi beat Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza to put this match to bed and turn the volume to full blast on the stands.

Bucs supporters showed they missed local football after the long and drawn out 2026 Fifa World Cup by arriving in their large numbers, and they were not disappointed.

A free-kick by Oswin Appollis, that looked to have deflected off a Milford defender, gave them the lead after 24 minutes as they earned their first three points of the season.

Going into this match, there was interest from Pirates supporters as to who Ouaddou was going to start in the creative central midfield role, which was made available by the departure of Relebohile Mofokeng

When he does his post-mortem, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is going to rue the fact that they could have won this match by a bigger margin if they fully used their dominance.

For Milford coach Dr Xanti Pupuma, he will be encouraged by the defiant performance which gives him something to work ahead of their second match of the season against Siwelele FC.

Going into this match, there was interest from Pirates supporters as to who Ouaddou was going to start in the creative central midfield role, which was made available by the departure of Relebohile Mofokeng.

Creative force

Ouaddou went with the tried and tested Patrick Maswanganyi as their creative force and paired the highly-promising midfielder Camren Dansin with Thalente Mbatha as double pivots, and they dealt very weill with Mvelo Zikakayo and Thobani Bhengu.

On the attack, Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and an ineffective Yanela Mbuthuma were tasked with threatening the Milford defence marshalled by Olwethu Cele and Vusumuzi Mthabela.

The Bucanneers had the upper hand early in the first half by creating most of the chances and enjoying more time on the ball with players like Hotto, Appollis and Kamogelo Sebelebele.

Though Pirates had more of the ball in all areas, Milford also had their moments on the attack, and they twice tested goalkeeper Sipho Chaine with long range shots before 20 minutes.

Before the start of the match, there was show to celebrate the 30 years of the PSL, where with flags of the 52 teams that played in the league were displayed with a musical item

After numerous wasted chances due to poor decision making in the final third, Pirates finally got it right when Appollis got the better of Hleza with a well-placed free-kick.

The goal was credited to Appollis, who celebrated by showing the 23 sign in the air to honour his late friend Jayden Adams, but the ball appeared to have hit Mthabela on its way into the empty net.

Pirates came back from the break by increasing the tempo and were nearly rewarded after the hour mark when Hotto was denied by aN alert Hleza, who moved out of his line in time.

During the closing stages, Ouaddou was not satisfied with the 1-0 lead and he made a raft of chances which saw Mbuthuma, Appollis, Hotto, Sebelebele and Maswanganyi pulled out.

Different attacking dimension

He refreshed the team with the introduction of Kabelo Kgositsile, Neo Rapoo, Boitumelo Radiopane, Simphiwe Masilela and Gamphani Lungu, and they gave the team a different shape.

Their arrival also yielded a different attacking dimension and their freshness assisted Pirates to get the all-important insurance goal from Moremi during the closing stages.

The tired Milford defence was caught trying to play an off-side trap by Moremi, who beat advancing Hleza before putting the ball into the empty net.

The many changes by Ouaddou also talks to squad depth and this is important because Pirates are back in the Champions League after the disappointment of last season.

It is also important to remember that Pirates did not even have players like Mpho Chabatsane, Nkosikhona Ndaba, Deano van Rooyen, Makhehleni Makhaula, Masindi Nemtajela, Andre de Jong, Kabelo Dlamini, Daniel Msendani and Evidence Makgopa.

There was a nice touch by the centre circle Pirates supporters who paid tribute to Mofokeng, who has joined Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise with a large banner reading: “Thank You President Yama 2K.”

Before the start of the match, there was show to celebrate the 30 years of the PSL, where with flags of the 52 teams that played in the league were displayed with a musical item.