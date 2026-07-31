Millions of viewers left stranded as SABC confirms blackout of PSL matches

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SABC cameraman during the Cosafa Women's Championship match between South Africa and Angola at Seshego Stadium.

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The anticipated opening round of the Betway Premiership will not be televised by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Saturday.

The SABC said in a statement on Friday afternoon that positive progress was being made in negotiations regarding the PSL sub-licensing agreement with broadcaster CANAL+.

The public broadcaster added it was committed to concluding the outstanding agreement and anticipated commencing Betway Premiership broadcasts from August 15 when league action resumed.

Despite this temporary league delay, the SABC will broadcast the opening round of the MTN8 tournament next weekend.

We remain optimistic that these will be concluded soon, allowing us to bring even more South African football to audiences across the country. — CANAL+ Africa and MultiChoice Group CEO, David Mignot

“The conclusion of the MTN8 agreement means that millions of viewers across the country will once again be able to enjoy one of our premier domestic football competitions on free-to-air television.

“We thank CANAL+ for their continued collaboration in making this possible and appreciate the positive engagement that continues on the Betway Premiership discussions.

“We remain optimistic that these will be concluded soon, allowing us to bring even more South African football to audiences across the country,” said SABC group CEO Nomsa Chabeli.

CANAL+ Africa and MultiChoice group CEO David Mignot, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with the SABC for the broadcast of the 2026 MTN8 cup competition.

“We continue to have engaging discussions about the rest of the 2026/27 free-to-air sub-licensing agreement, which we hope to conclude soon, more so in this historic 30th season of the PSL.”

TimesLIVE