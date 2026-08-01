Zothwane’s departure won’t affect Richards Bay — Gabriel

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Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel is not concerned by the departure of former co-coach Papi Zothwane, saying it will not affect how they will perform this season in the Betway Premiership.

Zothwane has joined Sekhukhune United as assistant coach to Cedric Kaze, with Gabriel entrusted as the team’s sole mentor.

While he acknowledged they worked well together after guiding the club to an 11th-place finish last season, Gabriel said Richards Bay will continue where they left off as they look to finish in the top eight.

“We worked very well when he was with us,” Gabriel told the media. “However, having said that, Richards Bay Football Club has a distinct game model. We’ve got a distinct philosophy and our own blueprint for this season.

“So for us as a technical team, it’s about continuity. It’s about getting better at what we did last season and improving on the different aspects of our game.

“When you look at the squad, about 90% of the players are still here from last season. So we have the advantage of continuity.

“There isn’t much that needs to change. It’s about maintaining the synergy within the team and continuing to improve from where we left off last season.

We felt like last season we missed an opportunity to get into the top eight — Ronnie Gabriel, Richards Bay coach

“As the technical team, we always appreciated the contribution and wisdom that Papi brought to the club, and we’re grateful for everything he did. But it’s a new season now, and it’s up to us to stand tall and continue growing as a club.”

The Natal Rich Boyz will open their league matches with a home fixture against Polokwane City at Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Gabriel highlighted areas where he thinks they need to improve this season to finish in the top eight.

“We are looking forward to the season. It allows us to improve on last season’s log standings. We felt like last season we missed an opportunity to get into the top eight.

“Maybe improve on our away record and pick up some good points away from home. Be more consistent away from home and turn those draws into victories.

“That’s what we will be looking to improve this season — and we feel if we can do that, it can get us into the top eight and continue to make our home venue hard for opponents to come and get points.”

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