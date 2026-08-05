Cafu admits rust affected ring-return win over Filipino foe Aranas

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Phumelela Cafu forces Jemuel Aranas to cover up during their fight, which the South African won on points.

Comeback boxer Phumelela Cafu has admitted ring rust affected his performance in his narrow win over Jemuel Aranas at Beula Park Academy in Germiston on Saturday night.

Cafu won a unanimous decision by scores of 96-94 twice and 97-94 in their junior bantamweight clash to mark his ring return after more than a year’s absence. For the first four rounds, Cafu was unable to stamp his authority on the fight with his timing and punch range woefully off.

He missed with his punches despite Aranas being right in front of him, giving the Filipino opportunity to tee off with his combos, though the majority hit the guards.

Maintaining a high peek-a-boo defence, Cafu was able to charge forward while protecting himself, though the strategy appeared to minimise his punch fluidity. But when he started to use his jab from the fifth round, he appeared to get his range as his right hand began to find the target.

Cafu’s stiffness eased with his guile gradually coming back as the rounds progressed, though at his level he was still expected to dominate and even force a stoppage.

🇿🇦Phumelela Cafu takes a competitive UD10 over Jemuel Aranas in his first fight back since his defeat to Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez last year pic.twitter.com/Aj5DBAwwAd — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) August 1, 2026

He was fighting for the first time since his gutsy display before he was stopped in 10 rounds by Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez in a WBC, WBO and Ring unification titles fight in July 2025.

His bold stand against the unbeaten Rodriguez, who is widely rated as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, influenced high expectations for him to stop the 21-year-old Filipino.

Cafu had also said he was at a higher level than Aranas, who was fighting for the first time outside his country with just nine wins, three losses and a draw.

But the fight became competitive with Aranas having his moments, though the closeness in the judges’ scorecards seemed a bit generous to the Filipino.

“I am glad I was able to return to the ring, but rustiness affected me,” he said. “There were things I wanted to do but could not especially in the early rounds, but as the fight continued I gradually regained my fluidity.

The victory, which doubled as a belated 28th birthday celebration, stretched his record to 12 wins, a loss and three draws.

“But I give my performance a B rating.”

Cafu’s manager Colin Nathan had banked on the win vaulting his charge back to the world title mix, which has seen contenders jostling for all the belts Rodriguez vacated to move up to bantamweight.

However, Nathan would need to ensure Cafu is kept active with another rust-shaking bout before going after a world title shot.

Cafu is expected to return to the ratings of the sanctioning bodies, with the WBO, whose belt he risked against Rodriguez, most likely to give him a lofty spot.

Japanese Kenshiro Teraji has since succeeded Rodriguez as the WBO champion after beating Mexican Israel Gonzalez for the vacant title last week, and Cafu’s attempt to regain the belt would be considered more difficult if his display against Aranas is a yardstick.

The victory, which doubled as a belated 28th birthday celebration, stretched his record to 12 wins, a loss and three draws.

Dispatch