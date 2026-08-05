Pirates apologise, offer refunds for Orlando Stadium lock-out chaos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates supporters during the Betway Premiership match against Milford FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Picture:

Orlando Pirates have apologised for crowd chaos during their 2-0 Betway Premiership win against Milford FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and will refund ticket holders who were locked out of the stadium.

Chaos ensued before the match, with fans forcing their way into the stadium. The venue operations centre (VOC) responded by closing the stadium.

The issue of poor crowd control at football venues has long been a problem, and organisers must find ways to solve it as a matter of urgency.

Organisers will be tested this weekend when Pirates host Durban City in the opening round of the MTN8, and next weekend when Mamelodi Sundowns visit Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in the league.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club sincerely apologises to all the supporters who experienced inconvenience during Saturday’s Betway Premiership fixture against Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena,” the club said.

“The club confirms the decision to close the stadium gates during the match was made by the VOC in the interest of public safety.

“This operational measure was implemented to safeguard the wellbeing and security of all spectators, players, match officials, staff and other stakeholders present at the venue.”

Pirates said problems are caused by criminal elements who sell counterfeit tickets at the stadium.

“The circumstances that led to the stadium lockdown arose from the continued activities of criminal syndicates operating in and around the stadium precinct.

While the decision to close the stadium was beyond the club’s control, Orlando Pirates fully acknowledges the frustration and disappointment experienced by supporters who held valid match tickets but were unable to gain entry due to the stadium lockdown — Orlando Pirates FC

“These groups are involved in the sale of counterfeit match tickets and facilitating the unlawful entry of individuals without valid tickets into the venue, creating an unacceptable risk to public safety and safe management of the event.

“While the decision to close the stadium was beyond the club’s control, Orlando Pirates fully acknowledges the frustration and disappointment experienced by supporters who held valid match tickets but were unable to gain entry due to the stadium lockdown.

“To support those affected, the club has appointed Open Tickets to administer the refund process. Supporters who purchased valid match tickets for the fixture but were unable to access the stadium due to the lockdown are eligible to apply for a refund.”

Pirates said they will continue to work closely with the Premier Soccer League, stadium management, law enforcement agencies and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen match-day operations, combat criminal activity and ensure a safe, secure and enjoyable match experience for supporters.

TimesLIVE