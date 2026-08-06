Mitchell’s boxers seek WBC glory in Tokyo

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Back row from left: successful boxing manager Brian Mitchell and respected boxing tutor Manny Fernandes. Seated from left is IBO junior bantamweight reigning world champ Ricardo Malajika and current WBC world champ Siyakholwa Kuse. Picture: Supplied/ james@picturespro

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Brian Mitchell achieved everlasting fame and a permanent place in the history of boxing through an extraordinary accomplishment of being inducted into the International Hall of Fame in New York in 2009.

The former WBA and IBF junior-lightweight world champion went a step further by producing world champions as a trainer, and he was the first former world boxing champion in Africa to achieve that feat.

On September 27 – the day Mitchell won the WBA belt by a 10th-round stoppage of defending champion, Panamanian Alfredo Layne, at Sun City in 1986 – Mitchell will be barking instructions to his two boxers in Tokyo.

Siyakholwa “One Way” Kuse and Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika will be involved in WBC world title fights.

Kuse will put his mini flyweight belt on the line against WBA regular champion Ryusei Matsumoto while Malajika will oppose three-fight novice Tomoya Tsubooi for the vacant junior bantamweight title.

Malajika and Khuse, who won gold medals in the 2016 Zone 6 in Angola in the amateurs, are managed by Mitchell, who will be assisting boxing teacher Manny Fernandes in the corner.

“Yes, I will be in the corner for both my fighters,” confirmed Mitchell, whose boxers train in his boxing academy in Edenvale.

They are promoted by Golden Gloves, which was responsible for Mitchell’s illustrious boxing career.

His first world champ as a trainer was Namibian Harry “The Terminator” Simon, who won the WBO junior-middleweight world belt from revered American Ronald “Winky” Wright at the Carousel, Hammanskraal, on August 22 1988.

Mitchell went a step higher by producing three world champions − but as a manager.

Cassius “Shy Guy” Baloyi was the first when he won the IBF junior-lightweight belt from Manuel Medina in the US on May 31 2006.

That is the same belt Mitchell won as a fighter from Tony “Tiger” Lopez on September 13 1991.

Then the second one was Malajika, whose coach, Mitchell, brought him back to boxing. “That is why I and my wife, Charlene, started my academy in Edenvale,” said the man who was nicknamed “The Road Warrior”.

Malajika won the IBO junior-bantamweight world belt in 2023 under trainer Vusi Mtolo, who was later replaced by Fernandes.

Then came Kuse from Mdantsane, who became the first WBC world champ from the Eastern Cape which has produced IBF, WBA, WBO, WBU and IBO and world champs.

The tournament on September 27 will be organised by Teiken Promotions, which is a premier Japanese professional boxing management and promotional company led by owner and promoter Akihiko Honda.

Sowetan