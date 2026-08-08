KEO UNCUT | Stormers lost but won on Super Friday

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Peter Lakai of New Zealand is tackled by Yaqeen Ahmed of the Stormers during the 2026 Rugby's Greatest Rivalry game at Cape Town Stadium. Picture:

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What a Friday night in Cape Town.

The last time the All Blacks played in Cape Town, 50 years ago, they lost 12-11 to Western Province.

Robbie Blair kicked the match-winning conversion with the final act of the game to end the All Blacks’ unbeaten run of 28 matches between 1973 and 1976.

There were no such last-minute heroics at the Cape Town Stadium in 2026, but in the 66th minute there was a collective feeling among the 47,000 fans at the ground and the millions watching elsewhere of something extraordinary.

The scoreline read 14-14 with 14 minutes to play. The end result, 38-21, is what is recorded, but records often don’t tell the story of the occasion.

This was an occasion.

Cape Town delivered in weather, support, and love for the game of rugby.

John Dobson’s Stormers arrived and did the city, the province and South Africa proud.

They lost, but they won. Context is everything.

The Stormers lost a URC semifinal against Leinster (20-11) in Dublin on June 6. They play their first URC match of the new season on September 25.

Ordinarily, they would be comfortably positioned in a non-contact pre-season.

But this is no ordinary year in South African rugby. They had to adjust their pre-season mechanics, prepare a match 23 devoid of their current Test Springboks, and produce a match 23 that could dance with the mighty All Blacks.

They did it for 66 minutes, when the scores were level at 14-14.

What they did was remarkable because the match was their first full-on contact session since the semifinal in Dublin.

For those who understand post-season and pre-season, the Stormers should never have been in a position to be remotely competitive against a team ranked No 2 in the world.

We are not talking about a club match but one against a team that has been the best in the business for more than 100 years.

The All Blacks won — and all credit to them because their ball-in-hand skills are unmatched.

But this was no contest of equals because of the seasons.

The Stormers had just come out of a full season, while the All Blacks are on the upward curve towards their peak.

One cannot overstate the effort of the Stormers in front of 47,000.

It was huge, and the occasion was the equal of huge.

Dobson and his support team must take a bow for making the tour opener a contest.

We know the three Tests in South Africa will be like three World Cup finals on three successive Saturdays, but Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry needed a special opening night.

And the Stormers provided the perfect script for South Africans and New Zealanders.

What this match showed was the attacking skill of the All Blacks. There is no team more talented with the ball in hand.

It also showed the vulnerability of the All Blacks — the scrum, the defensive lineout, the struggle against a defence quick off the line and the aerial contest.

With the formalities of the match done and the opener archived, what would Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus have taken from Friday night in Cape Town?

It was a reminder of the individual skills of the All Blacks. They are exhibitionists with the ball in hand. They are so good and easy on the eye when they attack — be it from transitions, counter, or set play.

But they are also vulnerable when asked to scrum, defend a lineout drive, or contest the aerial ball.

It says everything about the quality of the All Blacks that they can lose three players to yellow cards, concede double-digit penalties, be second best in the scrum and the aerial contest and still score six tries to three and win by 17 points.

Equally, it says so much about the All Blacks squad.

Their reserve depth could not put away a South African team for close to 70 minutes — a team that does not have a single player in the Springboks squad for the Rivalry Test Series.