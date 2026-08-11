Nontshinga denies weight struggle ahead of world title eliminator

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sivenathi Nontshinga drops Regie Suganob in their first bout at the ICC. They will engage in a rematch in Philippines in September.

Story audio is generated using AI

Two-time world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga’s camp has allayed fears that his decision to remain in the junior-flyweight could backfire in his world title eliminator in the Philippines in September.

Nontshinga will contest the IBF elimination clash against former victim Regie Suganob in Bohol on September 12 in a bid to negotiate for a third title shot.

Nontshinga has already won the IBF title twice, first beating Mexican Hector Flores in September 2022 before losing in an upset when he was knocked out in two rounds by Adrian Curiel in November 2023.

He immediately regained the belt with a revenge 10th-round stoppage of Curiel three months later to join the elite class of South African boxers who have won world titles twice.

He again surrendered the belt via a ninth-round stoppage loss to Japanese Masamichi Yabuki in October 2024 as weight issues began to circulate.

Nontshinga even admitted he would consider moving up to the flyweight division as it was becoming impossible to retain his weight at 108lbs (48.99kg).

However, after more than a year’s layoff, he returned to the same division, knocking out overmatched Tanzanian Sunday Kiwale in two rounds.

The win helped him return to the IBF junior-flyweight ratings, which have since earned him a title eliminator against Suganob.

The bout will double as a rematch of their July 2023 clash when Nontshinga dropped the Filipino in the first round and cruised to a unanimous points decision to register his first defence of the IBF belt.

The roles are now reversed as Nontshinga will travel to the Philippines.

He easily made the weight against Kiwale, so the team is happy for him to stay at 108lbs. — Nontshinga’s manager Colin Nathan

But Nontshinga’s manager Colin Nathan allayed any fears, insisting his charge was used to fighting in opponent’s territory.

“Sive has won on the road before, and he will do it again,” he said.

With his win over Kiwale dismissed as being academic, as the Tanzanian was considered a no-hoper, concerns on whether Nontshinga’s decision to continue campaigning in the junior-flyweight division would not minimise his strength.

But Nathan shot down the concerns, insisting the KuGompo City boxer was still comfortable in this division.

“He easily made the weight against Kiwale, so the team is happy for him to stay at 108lbs.

“He has been working tirelessly in training with trainers Shannon Strydom and Chris Morrow.

“With the fight in over five weeks, we have upped the pace and intensity,” Strydom said.

Daily Dispatch