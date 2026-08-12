Chiefs overcome Sekhukhune to stay top of the log, Pirates held by AmaZulu

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Langelihle Phili of Kaizer Chiefs against Tshepo Mashiloane during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs were made to work hard to overcome Sekhukhune United 2-0 during their Betway Premiership clash at a bitterly cold FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

With this win, Amakhosi have registered their second win of the campaign and it comes at the right time ahead of their crunch clash against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Chiefs go into the eagerly anticipated match against the Brazilians sitting on top of the log with six points following their opening day win over rookies Kruger United.

There was interest in this match because it pitted former Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze against his former team, but he could not upset his former employers on a chilly night in Johannesburg.

Chiefs could have opened the scoring after 16 minutes but attacker Asanele Velebayi chose the wrong option in Sekhukhune’s penalty box by passing to a teammate while taking a shot seemed a better option.

They opened the scoring after 63 minutes when Luke Baartman put the ball past Sekhukhune goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata after a delightful attacking move that included Langelihle Phili and Dillan Solomons.

They secured the three points after 84 minutes when Mduduzi Shabalala beat Nsabata after he was released by a defence-splitting pass from Siphesihle Ndlovu.

In the other match played on Tuesday night, Pirates were held to a 1-1 draw by AmaZulu at Kings Park Stadium in Durban to stay second on the standings.

Pirates took the lead in the seventh minute when Tshepang Moremi reacted quickly to pounce home after AmaZulu goalkeeper Faveur Kouassi failed to clear the danger.

AmaZulu equalised on the stroke of half-time when Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya put the ball past Sipho Chaine after Kamogelo Sebelebele tripped Mlondi Mbanjwa in the box.

TimesLIVE