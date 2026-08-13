BLAST FROM THE PAST | Semenya pulls off a hat-trick of 800m world titles

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1912 — South Africa are bowled out for 93 before England knock up the 13 runs required to win this triangular tournament Test by 10 wickets at the Oval. South Africa lost 0-3 to England and 0-2 to Australia. England beat the Aussies 1-0, winning the third and final Test between the two sides.

1920 — East Rand miner Henry Kaltenbrunn wins Olympic silver in the men’s individual time trial at Antwerp 1920 after finishing the 158.8km cycle race in 4hr 41min 26.6sec, nearly a minute and a half behind winner Harry Stenqvist of Sweden. It was Kaltenbrunn’s second medal of the Games after taking bronze in a track race a few days earlier.

1921 — The Springboks play New Zealand for the first time, going down 5-13 in Dunedin in the opening Test of the three-match series. The home side scored three tries to South Africa’s one, by centre Charlie Meyer. Fullback Gerhard Morkel added the conversion.

1932 — South Africa picks up four Olympic medals in one day, three in boxing and one in swimming. Johannesburg-based stablemates Lawrie Stevens and Dave Carstens take gold in the lightweight and light-heavyweight divisions while middleweight Ernest Peirce settles for bronze. Jennie Maakal claims bronze in the women’s 400m freestyle at the Los Angeles Olympics, although she was nearly 20 seconds behind winner Helene Madison and runner-up Lenore Kight, both Americans. Maakal, sixth in the 100m freestyle, had been considered a no-hoper as she set off to the Games, her trip funded by her mother, who had taken a bond on her house. On their return from the US, her boxing teammates staged a tournament at the Johannesburg City Hall to raise money for the swimmer. Stevens and Carstens were trained by Jim Fennessy, also the coach of South Africa’s first Olympic boxing gold medallist, Clarence Walker, in 1920.

1948 — South Africa’s boxers make it rain Olympic medals at the London Games in London, which is hosting the showpiece for the second time. Four of them made the podium to place the country first in the Games boxing competition, above Argentina (two golds and a bronze) and Hungary (two golds). Teenager Gerald Dreyer, a clerk at Iscor, won lightweight gold and 21-year-old boilermaker George Hunter triumphed in the light-heavyweight division, also collecting the Val Barker trophy for most outstanding boxer of the Olympics. Denis Shepherd had to settle for silver after losing narrowly on points in the featherweight final, while Johnny Arthur collected bronze in the heavyweight contest after his opponent withdrew because both his hands were injured. Welterweight Duggie du Preez was permitted to fight despite having a patch over his left eye and suffering from a hurt right hand, but he was unable to prevail in his match for the bronze medal. That’s the last time South Africa won boxing gold at the Olympics.

1949 — One of the great Springbok centre combinations begins as Ryk van Schoor makes his Springbok debut alongside Tjol Lategan in the second Test against New Zealand at Ellis Park. The Boks won 12-6, with Lategan scoring one of the home team’s two tries. The win gave South Africa a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Lategan and Van Schoor, a devastating crash tackler, played only 10 Tests next to each other until 1953, winning nine of them.

1960 — The Springboks blow an 11-3 lead with five minutes remaining as the All Blacks fight back to draw the third Test in Bloemfontein 11-11 to keep the four-match series even at 1-1. The South African pack had dominated their opponents and the game seemed in the bag courtesy of a try by flyhalf Keith Oxlee and a conversion and two penalties by scrumhalf Dick Lockyear. With five minutes remaining, the visitors were awarded a penalty five yards inside their own half and fullback Don Clarke nailed it to reduce the deficit to five points. The Kiwis then threw the ball around in a desperate attack and winger Frank McMullen eventually dotted down in the corner to make it 9-11. Clarke calmly threaded the ball through the posts to clinch the draw. Making his debut that day was fullback Lionel Wilson, who went on to become a mainstay of the South African team.

2003 — Daleen Terblanche scores 51 as the South African women are bowled out for 98 to lose the first ODI against England in Chelmsford by 175 runs.

2005 — Lungisani Ndlela and Abram Raselemane score goals four minutes apart to bring Bafana Bafana level with Zambia at 2-2, but they lose this Cosafa Cup semifinal in Mmabatho 8-9 on penalties.

2011 — Australia score the only try of the match as they edge the Springboks 14-9 in a Tri-Nations contest in Durban.

2016 — Luvo Manyonga seems set for the Olympic long-jump gold after his 8.37m effort in the fifth round at the Rio Games, but on his final attempt American Jeff Henderson launches himself from fourth position to land 1cm further than the South African. Henderson’s 8.38 took the win, with defending champion Greg Rutherford of Britain ending third on 8.29.

2017 — Caster Semenya claims her third 800m world championship title, winning the two-lap final in London in 1min 55.16ec ahead of Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi (1:55.92) and American Ajeé Wilson (1:56.65). That was the last time Semenya won a medal at a top-flight championship, with new gender eligibility regulations introduced in 2019.

2022 — The Springboks are beaten 23-35 by New Zealand in a Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park.