ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Majoro comes to the defence of Pirates striker Mbuthuma

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Former Bafana Bafana striker Lehlohonolo Majoro has come out in defence of maligned Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma.

Speaking in the 117th episode of the Arena Sports Show, hosted by Clauiee Grace Mpanza and Mahlatse Mphahlele, Majoro said Mbuthuma does a lot of hard work for Pirates, despite being lean on goals.

“We are used to a striker as a person who just scores goals,” said Majoro, who was joined by Hlompho Kekana to discuss the hugely anticipated Betway Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“As a striker, you have a role that you play within the team in defence and attack. I believe Mbuthuma is one of the strikers that is selfless and does hard labour in terms of helping the team to quickly regain the ball.

“There are players who do a lot of things in the game and it requires a person to watch with a different eye. I am not saying strikers are not judged on goals,” he said.

“At the end of the season, they check the number of games you played against goals that you scored. This is still what determines a good striker, but a coach looks at the game differently.”

TimesLIVE