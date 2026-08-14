Banyana’s Swart says her game against Nigeria may turn critics into believers

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Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart was superb against Nigeria, winning the player of the match prize. Picture:

Casablanca — Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart implied that she believes her brilliant display on Thursday, that inspired them to a 2-1 win over old foes Nigeria, may change the way her critics look at her.

Thembi Kgatlana and Refiloe Jane were on target as Banyana got the better of the Super Falcons in the World Cup intercontinental playoffs spot contest at Casablanca’s Moulay Rachid Stadium.

Swart made several top saves to eventually win the player of the match accolade.

Swart has found herself on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Banyana fans in the past.

Her brilliant display against Nigeria may change how critics look at her, she indirectly said.

“I know that the people who support me, support me for real. If this is the game that’s going to make everyone see who I really am, so be it. This is a step in the right direction,” Swart said.

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart says her splendid performance in Thursday night’s game against Nigeria may change how her critics look at her. Banyana beat Nigeria 2-1. Download our App, follow our WhatsApp channel and join the conversation.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/Xz23r7MuoY — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 14, 2026

Even so, Swart highlighted that she knows that it’s hard to please the fans even if you do well, appreciating the support she gets from the team.

I am overwhelmed. This is such a battle... we had to stay focused for literally 90 minutes and this performance will be up there. — Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart

“Sometimes you have to reflect and see what you didn’t do well, but whether I do good or bad, people will always talk. I just need to focus on myself.

“Having the backing of my teammates and the technical team is all I need, and I have it,” Swart stated.

The Banyana keeper didn’t hide that the display against Nigeria was one of her best in a Banyana shirt.

“I am overwhelmed. This is such a battle... we had to stay focused for literally 90 minutes and this performance will be up there [among her best at Banyana],” Swart said.

Thursday’s win secured Banyana one of Caf’s two intercontinental playoff spots. There is still a fairly long and complicated journey for the South Africans to reach next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

The playoffs will be held in two phases, the first in November and December with six teams — two each from Africa and Asia and one from Oceania and South America — competing for two places.

In the second in February next year, those two join another four who received a bye (two from Concacaf, one from Europe and one from South America) for three final World Cup places.

• Ndebele is in Morocco courtesy of Banyana Banyana’s sponsor, Sasol.