Both sides are going to be hurting, All Blacks coach says ahead of Bulls clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anton Lienert-Brown celebrates after the All Blacks beat Ireland in the quarterfinals at the 2023 World Cup. Picture:

Highveld altitude? No problem for the All Blacks, who say they don’t worry about this unique Springbok ally that has troubled other nations.

English players were seen wearing masks to try to prepare for the thin air ahead of their Nations Championship opener against the Springboks at Ellis Park.

But the attitude of New Zealand coach David Rennie, who was in charge of the Chiefs for several years when South African franchises were part of Super Rugby, is simply a case of out of sight, out of mind.

“We don’t talk about it,” he told reporters this week before their third Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

After wins against the Stormers and the Sharks in Cape Town and Durban, this is their first venture to the highveld, where the All Blacks and New Zealand franchises have enjoyed successes over the years.

It was at Loftus where the All Blacks beat the Boks in 1996 to secure a historic series win. The first test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour is set for Ellis Park next weekend.

Rennie accepted there were challenges for his team, such as time zones and altitude. “But we’ve got to get out and perform, so try not to give our boys excuses about how tough it’s going to be. It’s tough for both sides,” he said.

“I think there’ll be plenty of times to catch our breath on the weekend and guys will get an understanding of the challenge of playing at altitude, but both sides are going to be hurting.

“We’ll back our conditioning.”

Centre Anton Lienert-Brown echoed the same sentiment separately. “It’s not really something we talk about. It’s not an excuse for us. We’ve just got to go out there and perform.”

He also spoke about the depth within the All Black squad. “We’re pretty blessed in the midfield and in a lot of positions where there’s real depth,” said the inside centre, who will be partnering Rieko Ioane, one of the stars of the Leinster team that demolished the Bulls in Dublin to win the URC two months ago.

Lienert-Brown has a good idea of what his team can expect, recalling his first experience at Loftus as an 18-year-old in a Super Rugby match.

“A lot of high balls. It was pretty daunting.”

He acknowledged the Springbok way of playing had grown substantially.

“The ability to change the game plan on the run has really grown. South Africa play expansive footy, and then when they need to, they go back to set pieces and kicks. They’ve got a lot of variety in their game.”

The scrum has been a staple of the South African game, something veteran prop Tyrel Lomax recognises.

“We try to play a fast and expansive style of rugby, whereas you come over here and it’s a bit more like a Test match and just how important the set piece is seen.

“We know that’s a big part of the South African culture and DNA. I guess [against] the Stormers we gave away a few penalties, but then we were able to make a few improvements over a short period of time against the Sharks.”

Lomax is back after suffering a cut against Ireland in the Nations Championship.

“It’s a bit embarrassing because it’s from my own boot. A maul collapsed on top of me and my boot was facing the wrong way and cut my leg open.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 7pm.

TimesLIVE