Chiefs host Sundowns in early-season heavyweight bout at FNB Stadium

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Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns and Lebohang Maboe of Kaizer Chiefs will be up against each other again during their Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium. File picture:

This weekend’s Betway Premiership schedule will be dominated by an early-season crunch clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (3pm on Saturday).

Amakhosi host the Brazilians with morale high after opening wins over rookies Kruger United and Sekhukhune United that have taken them to the top of the log standings.

Their visitors also started the season with a last-gasp win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium during the week, and they will be looking to continue winning ways.

Going into the anticipated clash, Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz may have most of his regular players available, but his counterpart Miguel Cardoso is likely to be without influential Teboho Mokoena.

Inácio Miguel says playing for Chiefs is a privildge that comes with responsibility.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️

https://t.co/PYj26xhk12 pic.twitter.com/7AeOXFLoAi — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 14, 2026

Chiefs defender Inácio Miguel, who started their league matches against Kruger United and Sekhukhune at central defence with Zitha Kwinika, spoke about the privilege of playing for Chiefs.

“Everyone talks about pressure at Chiefs,” he said.

“I always say to our young players that pressure is when you have to feed your family and you can’t do it because you don’t have work.

“Pressure is when you have someone on a hospital bed and there is nothing you can do about it. I felt pressure when my grandmother was in hospital in Portugal and I was in Angola, and I couldn’t do anything about it.

“Playing for such a big team like Chiefs is not pressure, but it is a privilege, and it comes with responsibility.”

On Friday, Stellenbosch FC moved to third spot with a convincing 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants, where Quwan Plaatjies, 20, made history by becoming the first player to score a hat-trick on his PSL debut.

Full Fixtures

Saturday: AmaZulu vs Siwelele FC (3pm), Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City (5.30pm), Durban City vs Richards Bay (8pm), Milford FC vs Kruger United (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa United vs Pirates (3pm), TS Galaxy vs Arrows (5.30pm)

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