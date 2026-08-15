Houlie grabs Pan Pacs silver

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Michael Houlie in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

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Commonwealth Games silver medallist Michael Houlie once again finished second in the 50m breaststroke, this time at the Pan Pacific championships in Los Angeles early yesterday morning (SA time).

As he did in Glasgow last month, Houlie ended behind Australian Sam Williamson, but on this occasion the South African swimmer shared silver with American star Van Mathias.

The US-based Captetonian had set the pace in the heats, clocking a 26.40 championship record, but Williamson usurped that mark in the final, touching in 26.36.

Houlie, owner of the African 26.38 record, and Mathias both stopped the clock on 26.42.

This is another promising result, with the three non-freestyle 50m sprints being included at the Olympics for the first time at Los Angeles 2028.

Coetzé’s golden swims

The performances at the Pan Pacs gala also underlined the class of Pieter Coetzé’s golden swims in Glasgow, where he scooped the backstroke treble and set Games records in all three events.

Yesterday Japan’s Yumeki Kojima won the 200m backstroke in 1min 55.38sec — well behind Coetzé’s 1:54.22 in Scotland.

Earlier in the gala, American Quintin McCarthy won the 50m backstroke in a 24.51 championship record and Canada’s Blake Tierney won the 100m backstroke in 53.18.

Coetzé’s Commonwealth times in those events were 24.18 and 51.77. But the South African’s biggest threats have been emerging at the European championships in Milan this week, where three competitors went faster in both the 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

At least the 1:53.36 African record Coetzé swam for the 200m silver at the 2025 world championships in Singapore would have been good enough for second position behind Hubert Kos, Hungary’s reigning Olympic, world and European champion.

The men’s 100m backstroke final in Italy is scheduled for tonight.

Italian Simone Cerasuolo sounded a warning in the 50m breaststroke, dominating Friday’s semifinals with a 26.23 effort.

The final took place last night.