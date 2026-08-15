Sport

Moloisane makes surprise Chiefs debut as Aubaas replaces Teboho Mokoena for Sundowns

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Mahlatse Mphahlele

Sports reporter at FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns pitch inspection, Ronwen Williams during Betway Premiership 2026/27 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, on 15 August 2026. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs’ and Mamelodi Sundowns’ coaches have named strong line-ups for their anticipated Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Amakhosi’s Fernando da Cruz made a surprise inclusion in defence with Thabo Moloisane chosen for his first start to play alongside Miguel Inacio, Zitha Kwinika and Thabiso Monyane.

In the midfield, he went with the steel of Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Siphesihle Ndlovu, with Lebohang Maboe, Luke Baartman, Pule Mmodi and Langelihle Phili adding to the attacking spark.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso went with his trusted and tested players at the back, with Grant Kekana, Kegan Johannes, Aubrey Modiba and Khuliso Mudau to deal with the threat of Baartman, Mmodi and Phili.

In the midfield, Cardoso was forced into a change with Bathusi Aubaas replacing injured Teboho Mokoena. He will join the vastly experienced Marcelo Allende and Sphelele Mkhulise.

Spearheading attack will be Tashreeq Matthews, Antonio van Wyk and Brayan Leon.

Chiefs: Petersen, Monyane, Kwinika, Miguel, Moloisane, Maboe, Mthethwa, Ndlovu, Mmodi, Baartman, Phili

Sundowns: Williams, Kekana, Johannes, Mudau, Modiba, Mkhulise, Allende, Aubaas, Van Wyk, Matthews, Leon


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Alexandra high school achieving but at a cost to teachers: Sadtu

2

Five things you need to know about Madlanga’s new investigative stream

3

WATCH | How cop unmasked ‘grieving’ partner as killer

4

EXPLAINER | Why Mapisa-Nqakula wants R4.5m corruption case thrown out

5

Murdered EMPD whistleblower’s name surfaces during Mkhwanazi bail bid

Related Articles