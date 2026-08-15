Shot-maker Hermann eyes Proteas breakthrough

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Jordan Hermann will be back in Proteas colours for the limited overs tour to Namibia next month. Picture:

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“I never thought I’d see the day that Jordan Hermann played shots,” Shukri Conrad joked to the left-hander when he picked him for the Proteas squad that toured New Zealand in March.

Hermann admits that as a junior he was a “slow blocker”.

The pair first crossed paths when Conrad, then in his role as the national under-19 coach, picked Hermann for some internal matches during the Covid isolation. “I was very technical,” Hermann explained of the slow blocking of his youth.

Hearing Conrad chirp about his aggression as a grown-up gave the left-hander pause for thought. “His remark was a measure of my progress as a batter since my SA under-19 days,” said Hermann.

“Looking at how the game has changed in the last five years, I’ve had to adapt if I wanted to play all three formats. I’ve worked on myself mentally, to free myself up and sometimes that fear of failure, the doubt in your ability, may still creep in. In short-format cricket, there’s no time to think about that. You have to play shots and make apologies later.”

Sadly, that first experience with the Proteas ended in the 12th over of Hermann’s debut at Mt Maunganui, when he strained a hamstring while fielding. “I’m thankful it wasn’t as bad as it could have been. It felt quite cruel at the time.”

Selection for the Proteas tour to Namibia later this month feels like a second chance to make his debut — a proper one this time.

Despite describing his younger self as “not the most exciting person to work with, because I wasn’t very talented”, Hermann has proved to be a prodigious run-maker since turning professional.

First-class debut

Notably, it’s been the circumstances in which those runs have come that have stood out. His first-class debut for the Titans in 2021 saw him score an unbeaten first-innings 50 in a team total of 134.

The following season, his first with the Warriors in Gqeberha, Hermann made what is still his highest first-class score — an unbeaten 187 — to propel his team to a mammoth fourth innings target of 370/3 in Paarl.

My game has grown in a space where I don’t think I can be placed in a single category — Jordan Hermann, SA cricketer

He also made a century in the final of last season’s Four-Day competition against the Lions at the Wanderers. “The intensity of the situation dictates my own intensity a lot,” he said.

Hermann was one of the first examples of the platform the SA20 could provide for domestic players who were not on the Proteas’ radar. In the semifinal of the inaugural tournament, he scored 48 and shared a 99-run partnership with Aiden Markram, who scored 100, to help Sunrisers Eastern Cape to victory.

He’s been a fixture for the competition’s most successful franchise and, most impressively, has shown his versatility not only in terms of where he can bat but also across different formats.

He averages 46.70 in first-class cricket, with nine hundreds and 21 half-centuries. His one-day statistics are almost as impressive — an average of 42.03, with his runs, which include four centuries and four fifties, coming at a strike rate of 88.07.

Because his success in the SA20 and domestically has come at or near the top order, there may be a thought that, given South Africa’s deep batting resources in the top order, which includes skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, Hermann may have to hold on to his World Cup hopes until 2031.

Game has grown

Hermann doesn’t agree. “My game has grown in a space where I don’t think I can be placed in a single category,” he said.

“I think I’m flexible. In the SA20, I’ve opened the batting for the Sunrisers and come in at 4, 5 and 6. I’ve done good work in the last 18 months of expanding my game, which has allowed me to play in different positions.

“I’m actually not bothered where I play. Wherever the opportunity is, or whatever is the best for the balance of the team, I’ll back my game for any position.”

Like New Zealand, Hermann will again share the change-room with his older brother Rubin but hopes it will last “longer than 10 overs” this time. “That will be very special. I’m really excited to play alongside my brother. He wants the best for me, I want the best for him. I guess it’s unfortunate we do the same thing, but I think there is a space for both of us in the team.”

Their father, Marius, who garnered attention during the SA20 for the double-coloured shirt — orange for Jordan’s Sunrisers and pink for Rubin’s Paarl Royals — won’t have to worry about dual allegiances in Windhoek. “My dad is definitely going to buy a ticket to fly over and come and watch us. That will also be special.”