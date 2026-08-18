ASA distances itself from Comrades Marathon as it omits race from 2027 fixture list

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The finish line of the 2026 Comrades Marathon at Scottsville Racecourse early on Sunday morning.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) on Wednesday announced it had omitted the 2027 Comrades Marathon from its fixtures list for next year, saying it had distanced itself from the iconic race.

The 100th edition of the Comrades is scheduled for June 13 next year, with Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) chair Mark Leathers previously stating they didn’t need sanctioning by ASA or KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA).

On the 2027 fixtures list are Two Oceans Marathon (April 3 and 4) and Cape Town Marathon (May 22 and 23) while the Soweto Marathon, in a disaster zone after last year’s winners were not paid, was another notable absentee.

ASA said in a statement it was backing KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) in its impasse with the CMA.

CMA members recently voted not to reaffiliate to KZNA. This was after ASA had rejected CMA’s request for direct membership.

“ASA wishes to advise its member federations … and the public that the 100th Comrades Marathon is not sanctioned by ASA,” the body said in a statement.

“This position follows the failure of the event organisers [CMA] to recognise and comply with the governance and regulatory framework governing athletics.

“Despite extensive engagements undertaken in good faith by [ASA, KZNA] the organisers have not satisfied the requirements necessary for sanctioning under the constitution, rules and regulations of [KZNA], [ASA] and World Athletics.”

ASA said it supported KZNA in its execution of “its constitutional and regulatory responsibilities”, adding it had a responsibility to ensure that all athletics events were conducted “within a consistent governance framework, and in compliance with the applicable rules, regulations and standards”.

“These requirements apply equally to all event organisers and cannot be selectively applied or disregarded.”

ASA added that KZNA remained willing to engage with “any event organiser” that was prepared to comply with governance and sanctioning requirements.

Leathers has said CMA was willing to engage, but he has been adamant that the race will go ahead without disruption to the average runner — with or without the support of ASA and KZNA.

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