DeChambeau, Rose to headline Nedbank on Sun City course with R50m upgrade

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Crushers GC's Bryson DeChambeau is congratulated by SA President Cyril Ramaphosa after winning LIV Golf South Africa at Steyn City in Midrand on March 22 2026. Picture:

Bryson DeChambeau of the US will headline the field for the 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge, it was announced at the competition’s launch at Sun City on Tuesday.

England’s Justin Rose, the 2007 runner-up to Trevor Immelman, and last year’s winner, Kristoffer Reitan of Norway, return to this year’s competition to be held on Sun City’s Gary Player Country Club golf course, which organisers said has had R50m of work done to it in upgrades.

South Africa’s emerging Sunshine Tour star Casey Jarvis and another Englishman, Marco Penge, rounded off the first five names announced as confirmed for this year’s tournament.

Jarvis will make his Challenge debut. Penge made his debut last year, finishing tied 43rd.

I am absolutely delighted that Bryson will compete in this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge. The South African crowds loved watching him play earlier this year, and it is wonderful to welcome him back to our incredible country. Bryson's passion, power and commitment to the game… pic.twitter.com/nIt935wyoi — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) August 17, 2026

DeChambeau (36th) is ranked lower than 2013 US Open champion and former world No 1 Rose (12th), but his physics-based power game that has earned the American the nickname “The Scientist” makes him one of golf’s major attractions.

It endeared the 2020 and 2024 US Open champion to local crowds when he made his South African debut, sensationally winning the inaugural LIV South Africa tournament at Steyn City in Johannesburg in March. DeChambeau expressed his admiration for the country, calling its fans “the most incredible” and describing the energy at event as “the way it should be”.

His Nedbank debut is a coup for the organisers. Rose returns for his third time at Sun City, having finished 51st in 2023.

“From a Bryson perspective his golfing ability is extraordinary but it’s about more than golf,” Gary Player course director Ken Payet said.

“He is incredible with regards to engaging with fans. He’s incredible in the interaction he will have with our guests before and after the round.

What the 1st hole at Gary Player Country Club now looks like ... Going to become the new driving range. #NedbankGolfChallenge pic.twitter.com/CKFp4ty2uz — Ken Borland (@KenBorland) August 18, 2026

“He will be part of an incredible field. In the next two months we will name a lot more big players.”

The 2026 winner will pocket R1.25m of the R6m total prize purse in the December 3 to 6 tournament.

Sun International group CEO Ulrik Bengtsson said the hotel group had made major upgrades to the Gary Player course.

“After last year’s tournament post-mortem we looked at how to go forward with improvements and we put R50m into the course,” Bengtsson said.

“We ensured the course will set the ultimate challenge for the players.”

For us it’s to achieve a balance to try and make sure we keep challenging the players and also for our everyday guests to be able to enjoy the golf course. — Ken Payet, Gary Player Country Club course director

Payet said the original designer and South African golfing great Gary Player had a hands on approach to the revamp.

“It’s a privilege to work so closely with Gary Player. Even at 91 he has incredible energy and passion for this tournament and this course,” Payet said.

“For us it’s to achieve a balance to try and make sure we keep challenging the players and also for our everyday guests to be able to enjoy the golf course.”

Jarvis, 23, had back-to-back victories in the DP World Tour, co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour events (in the Magical Kenya Open and South African Open) in his breakthrough 2026, which also saw him earn a top 10 placing (level sixth) at the Open at Royal Birkdale in July. He is ranked 68th in the world.

Penge, 28, won three DP World Tour victories in 2025, earning dual DP and PGA Tour rights. He is ranked 54th.

Reitan, ranked 28th, has multiple DP World Tour victories and made a breakthrough PGA Tour win at the 2026 Truist Championship.

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