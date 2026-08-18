Maseko vows to make his mark at new club FC Copenhagen

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New FC Copenhagen player Thapelo Maseko is determined to make his mark and help the club to more success during his four-year stay.

Maseko, 22, was unveiled by the Denmark side on Tuesday after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns on a four-year deal and a transfer fee of R28m. He will wear the number 12 shirt.

THAPELO MASEKO IS BRINGING SPEED AND SMILES TO FC COPENHAGEN. 🦁🔥



The South African winger has arrived in Denmark with confidence, energy and plenty of personality as he begins a new chapter with FC Copenhagen.



Maseko’s pace has always been one of his biggest weapons, and now… pic.twitter.com/iuiGK31Hq0 — IShowStories 🇿🇦 (@ishowstories) August 18, 2026

“I am very proud of this agreement,” Maseko told the club media department. “It is a dream come true. To me, FC Copenhagen is a very special club.

“They are a club that is highly recognised internationally, and [Sibusiso] Zuma has told me so many great things about the club, the fans, and the city. I am looking forward to experiencing it all myself.

“I am truly honoured to get this opportunity, and it fills me with hunger and ambition. I have come here to make a difference and leave my mark on the club. I have big ambitions for the club and on a personal level. I come here to win, and I am very excited to get out on the pitch and give everything I’ve got.”

Thapelo Maseko soaking it all in at the Parken Stadium in Denmark! 🇩🇰 ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/vEanDXaCYW — SoccerBeat (@SoccerBeatZA) August 18, 2026

FC Copenhagen coach Bo Svensson said he is looking forward to working with Maseko and revealed what the player will bring at the club.

“In Thapelo we get an explosive, dynamic player with exceptional qualities in direct one-on-one situations. His pace and ability to challenge his direct opponent will make him a constant threat in behind, but he can also use his left foot to assist teammates when cutting inside,” Svensson said.

“There are naturally still elements to refine, but Thapelo’s potential is high, and he always works tirelessly for the team, so we are really looking forward to working with him daily.”

Sowetan