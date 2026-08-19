Battle-scarred Mchunu pumped up for Cuban WBA champ Perez

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Thabiso 'The Rock' Mchunu has waited two years for challengers for his national cruiserweight title. Picture:

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A high-paced, and probably dangerous crossroads clash between Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu and WBA Continental cruiserweight champ Lenar “The Cuban Prince” Perez, is set for September 3 at the Casino de Montréal in Canada.

Mchunu, 38, a ring veteran of 25 wins against eight losses, relies on elite southpaw technical experience and ring IQ.

He has won several notable regional and international titles in his career, though a major world title – the WBC belt – has narrowly eluded him twice, in 2016 and 2022.

Mchunu is much more seasoned at the world level, and has competed at the elite level, scoring major career wins against notable fighters like “Fast” Eddie Chambers and Olanrewaju Durodola.

His next dancing partner, Perez, is a 28-year-old undefeated prospect of 16 wins. He is looking to use this fight against Mchunu as a definitive statement to the rest of the cruiserweight division.

A two-time U-19 Cuban national champion, Perez possesses exceptional size, a punishing jab, and strong counterpunching instincts. Widely recognided as a major world title threat, Perez is ranked No 3 by the WBA, NO 14 by the IBF, alongside a top-20 standing on BoxRec, which rated Mchunu 34th.

Perez scored a shutout win over former world title challenger, SA-based Malawian Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba, in March.

Mchunu’s trainer, Sean Smith, barked instructions in the corner of Chilemba.

Both Mchunu and Perez have chalked up 14 knockouts each.

Mchunu said: “He is a clever boxer, and he knows boxing but it’s nothing out of the ordinary. I have fought and defeated boxers like him.

“I left home on July 1 for the camp here in Johannesburg, and my preparations have gone well. I ‘ve sparred against many boxers with various styles. I doubt there’s something he will bring on the night that will confuse me.”

Sowetan