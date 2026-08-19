Msimanga could be ‘Answer’ to end Soweto’s drought of boxing champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former SA champ and now trainer Stephen Msimanga, left, hones the skills of his son, Mpendulo Msimanga, at their makeshift street gym in Orlando in Soweto.

Story audio is generated using AI

Boxing prospect Mpendulo Msimanga is ascending the professional boxing hierarchy by challenging for the WBA Africa minimum belt on Friday evening.

Nicknamed “The Answer”, Msimanga will be involved in a career-advancing fight against Iviwe Mngema staged by Warriors Ascent at the Fourways Farmers Market in Modderfontein.

The venue is a happy hunting ground for 22-year-old Msimanga from Orlando East in Soweto.

He has won all five of his fights there, all staged by the same promoter he joined in 2024, Warrior Ascent Promotions.

Warriors Ascent CEO Brad Norman is the son of lawyer and former Boxing SA board member Alan Norman.

Norman has been consistent in developing the career of Msimanga, the son of former SA mini-flyweight champion Stephen Msimanga and who is undefeated after six fights.

The exciting southpaw switch-hitter is guided by Dog House management.

His dance partner, Mngema from Mdantsane, has been around as a pro boxer since 2014, with six wins, four losses and a draw.

Msimanga’s fighting prowess is polished by his father at their makeshift gym outside their home in Orlando.

Msimanga’s last appearance at the venue for his title fight against Mngema was in June when he defeated Mthobile Quvile.

Mngema last fought a year ago when he defeated Malawian George Kandulo at the Portuguese Hall.

“I think Msimanga is the most active fighter since he joined us in September last year,” said Norman whose upcoming five-bout card is dubbed “Black Friday”.

“His activity has led him to getting his first title shot so soon. I think it will be one of the exciting shows which comes a week after we had staged another successful one.”

Meanwhile Ardy Katompa — who pummeled reigning SA junior featherweight champ, Siyabulela into submission in the 10th round in April — will take on Zolisa Batyi in a featherweight non-title fight.

Katompa from Mbuji-Mayi in the Democratic Republic of Congo holds a career record of seven wins, three losses and two draws.

Batyi is the former SA featherweight champ from Nxarhuni in the Eastern Cape.

He last fought in December, chalking up a win over Awonke Tini in what was Batyi’s 11th win against three losses and a draw.

Also to feature in that card is Vusi Ngcamu who will defend his Gauteng junior featherweight belt against Lebogang Langa over 10 rounds.

Action begins at 7pm.