Remembering Bungu’s ‘Upset of 1994′ when he beat IBF world champ McKinney

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Vuyani 'the Beast' Bungu scored a huge upset over Kennedy McKinney, emphatically beating the American by a unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

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Thursday marks 32 years, to the day, since unfancied Vuyani Bungu produced “The Upset of 1994″ when he dethroned respected Kennedy McKinney as the IBF junior featherweight world boxing champ.

McKinney was a superb fighter at both amateur and pro levels, winning Olympic gold in 1988.

He proceeded to win two world titles and feature in some showstopping bouts.

While fans hail McKinney’s epic battle with Mexican great Marco Antonio Barrera, he says his best fight was while taking the IBF junior featherweight title from Bungu’s gym-mate, Welcome Ncita, in 1992.

McKinney was dropped in the 11th round when Ncita hit him with a good right hook to the head, but then after a good exchange, the American got the better of the South African.

Ncita had initially claimed the belt on March 10 1990, after defeating Frenchman Fabrice Benichou in Tel Aviv, Israel, becoming the first SA fighter to win an IBF world title.

McKinney defeated Ncita again in their next meeting, in April 1994.

Promoter Rodney Berman’s partner, US-based South African Cedric Kushner, then suggested a match-up between McKinney and Bungu.

Berman said “no”, as McKinney had previously beaten Ncita, who was considered superior to Bungu.

Trainer Mzimase Mnguni kept calling and badgering Berman to take a chance on Bungu, and Berman finally relented after asking Mnguni if Bungu would even last four or five rounds.

McKinney was a superb fighter at both amateur and pro levels, winning Olympic gold in 1988.

Mnguni confidently replied: “Rodney, he’ll win the fight.”

Golden Gloves staged the fight outside the Carousel Casino, in Hammanskraal, on August 20 1994.

Bungu proceeded to score a huge upset, emphatically beating the American fighter by a unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Ring Magazine named it “The Upset of 1994″.

“The Beast”, Bungu’s ring name, successfully defended the belt 13 times, a record for a South African world champion that still stands.

Bungu retired from professional boxing in 2005, concluding an 18-year career with a record of 39 wins and five losses.

Sowetan