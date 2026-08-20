Sundowns star Mudau’s severe injury also a huge blow for Bafana

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Injured Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau is stretchered off the field during Betway Premiership match against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

In what is also a huge blow for Bafana Bafana, Khuliso Mudau has joined a growing list of injured players at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mudau suffered an Achilles tear in Downs’ 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Wednesday and coach Miguel Cardoso said Bafana’s stalwart right-back will be out for a “long, long time”.

The 31-year-old is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year and set to miss key matches for Sundowns in the league, MTN8, Nedbank Cup and Champions League.

He has joined Thapelo Morena, Keanu Cupido, Teboho Mokoena and Arthur Sales in the treatment room but the good news for Cardoso is young national squad centreback Khulumani Ndamane is ready to return to action.

Miguel Cardoso confirms Khuliso Mudau is out for a long, long time with an Archilles rapture.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/dKvCh13uH1 pic.twitter.com/PuGqhwrWc4 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 19, 2026

For Bafana, Mudau joins Chicago Fire centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi and the national team’s most influential midfielder, Mokoena, in the injury list. The right-back is likely to miss crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea, Eritrea and Kenya (twice) in September and November.

“Unfortunately, we have a severe injury to Khuliso Mudau and he will be out for a long, long time,” Cardoso said.

“It is an Achilles rupture. He will be seen by a specialist immediately and do surgery so he can start the recovery process.

“We don’t control those things because he was alone in the action. There was no contact from an opponent, there was no tackle.

“It happened like accidents happen, sometimes injuries like this do happen.”

Cardoso also asked for understanding from supporters when they don’t see players on the field, explaining that sometimes Downs are dealing with situations they cannot control.

We have a lot of work together with the medical and conditioning department to manage players and decide when to expose them. — Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

“There are many situations that we don’t control. Teboho Mokoena’s injury from our first match ruled him out of the team.

“There is Thapelo Morena, Keanu Cupido and Arthur Sales. I see people talking so much about Ndamane’s whereabouts and he will appear in the right moment.

“I also don’t want to put players under pressure to play when they are not in the best condition. We need to protect players but on Wednesday he [Ndamane] played 60 minutes in a practice match and he is in a good space.

“I think we are doing things in the right way by integrating the players and putting them in to play when they can perform. What we are asking from our fans is to have some patience to understand and don’t expect things that cannot happen.

“Something they expect us to play players that are injured. We have a lot of work together with the medical and conditioning department to manage players and decide when to expose them.”

Cardoso on the weekend explained Ndamane’s absence was due to his disruptive off-season. The defender travelled to the 2026 Fifa World Cup with Bafana but did not play a minute, then was given time off with the club’s other national team players on his return, so had an extended period without match fitness, plus a late start to Downs’ preseason.

TimesLIVE