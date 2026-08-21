I cannot ‘kill’ talent: Pirates coach Ouaddou backs misfiring Mbuthuma

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Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma divides opinion, but coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is certain.

Ouaddou starts matches with under-pressure Mbuthuma — despite the latter’s misfiring in front of goal — because he does good things for the team and Ouaddou doesn’t want to “kill” his confidence.

Because of his struggles in front of goal, Mbuthuma has faced stinging criticism from some Pirates supporters, who have questioned why he continues to get opportunities.

If he is fit, Mbuthuma is likely to lead the Pirates attack during their MTN8 semifinal first leg against Sekhukhune United, at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

“It is a question that comes every time, and there are two schools of thought about it,” Ouaddou said when asked if resting Mbuthuma would not serve him better so that he got his confidence back.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reiterates support for Yanela Mbuthuma.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/Di8ltuSNyx pic.twitter.com/8Rz8byryYd — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 20, 2026

“Media and fans can read the game but there is a difference between the vision from outside and what we get from the player during the week, where we see what he can do at training and during the game.

“The player is interesting for how we want to play in the league and the amount of work he does without the ball. We cannot take out all these good things he is doing that are important for our team.

“At the end of the season, we are looking for statistics and data and the amount of goals. It is either you take out the boy and put him aside, and maybe he gets some confidence. On the other side, maybe you will ‘kill’ his confidence.

“We have decided — and it was not only me but the team — that we are working together because the decision must not come from one person. We are working as a collective and we have decided to keep and trust him to give him a chance.

“If he was not good in the game, we could have taken the decision to let him down,” Ouaddou said.

I told him that in the game he is doing well but I am expecting the goals. — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

Ouaddou added he does not want to put pressure on Mbuthuma but he expects goals.

“I told him that in the game he is doing well but I am expecting the goals. I wanted to be clear about that because I am an honest coach. I hope that people are not going to misinterpret what I am saying because it is easy to say what I didn’t say.

“He is an Orlando Pirates player; we have a project and vision and we know that in the world of football sometimes players can have difficult moments — we are here to support them.

“We are here as fathers and big brothers; we don’t have a choice to help these boys because they are South African. They are the young talent of the country and I cannot ‘kill’ a talent in my career as a coach,” he said.

“I need to keep on believing in him. Maybe when I get sacked you will take him out, but I still believe in him.”

TimesLIVE