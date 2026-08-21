Xaba targets podium finish at Absa Run Your City in Tshwane on Sunday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Glenrose Xaba eyes a podium finish at the Absa Run Your City in Tshwane on Sunday. Picture:

Buoyed by the confidence of another world-class performance at altitude, Glenrose Xaba is ready to compete for victory, while Kabelo Mulaudzi eyes his first Absa Run Your City series podium finish of the season at the Tshwane leg on Sunday.

“It was definitely one of my best 10km performances at altitude,” admitted Xaba after clocking an eye-catching 32:11 to win the Totalsports Women’s Race (TWR) in Johannesburg last Sunday.

“Running a low 32 minutes in Johannesburg is something I’m very proud of, especially because the conditions at altitude can make it challenging.

“I went into the race trusting my training and focusing on executing my race plan, so to come away with the victory gives me a lot of confidence and shows me that the hard work is paying off.”

South Africa’s 10km record holder (31:12) will have her hard work tested on Sunday, August 23, when she lines up alongside a number of talented East Africans, headlined by the Kenyan duo of Doreen Cherop (30:43) and Deborah Chemutai (31:39).

But after winning last year’s race in a memorable sub-32-minute clocking (31:50), Tshwane-based Xaba is counting on her extensive knowledge of the course and conditions to see her through.

“The Absa in Tshwane is a race I always look forward to because I have performed well there before and I enjoy the atmosphere.

“After Sunday’s performance, my confidence is high, but I also know that every race is different. My goal is to compete for the win, run a strong time and, if the conditions allow, challenge my personal best.

“Most importantly, I want to execute my race well and see what I can achieve on the day.”

The men’s defending champion, Mulaudzi, is also keenly anticipating Sunday, albeit for different reasons.

After Sunday’s performance, my confidence is high, but I also know that every race is different. My goal is to compete for the win, run a strong time and, if the conditions allow, challenge my personal best — Glenrose Xaba

He won four of five series races last year, but is yet to claim a top-three finish this season.

An injury forced the 28-year-old to miss the race in Gqeberha in March, while the Cape Town one was cancelled.

But a season’s best 28:06 to grab sixth position at last month’s race in Durban has left “Mr Podium” more confident about his prospects of placing inside the top three on Sunday.

“Although I was set back by the hamstring injury I picked up in Durban, I am very happy with my training over the last two weeks, and I had a very encouraging time trial earlier in the week,” Mulaudzi said.

Recognising the depth of quality in a field of top runners that includes Kenyan Salem Kibet, who ran a lifetime best 27:29 to finish as runner-up behind the great Joshua Cheptegei at the Durban leg on July 12, Mulaudzi is likely to adopt a more cautious tactical racing approach as he targets his first Absa podium finish of 2026.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan