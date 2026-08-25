Birthday boy Appollis helps Pirates to victory over Sekhukhune

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Siyabonga Ndlozi of Sekhukhune United in a tussle for the ball with Bohlale Ngwato of Orlando Pirates during their Betway Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates have increased their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a comfortable 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

This victory was secured through goals by Boitumelo Radiopane and birthday boy Oswin Appollis as they increased their lead at the top of the standings to three points.

But they may be joined on 10 points after four matches or even overtaken on goal difference by Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or AmaZulu who are in action on Wednesday night.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou rested regular players in defender Nkosinathi Sibisi and striker Yanela Mbuthuma, who has been struggling in front of goals.

He did not have crowd favourite Patrick Maswanganyi, who has left to join Bahrain Premier League side Alkhaldiya Sports Club.

Ouaddou, who was in charge of his 50th match, gave starting opportunities to Sbangani Zulu, Thapelo Mokobodi, Mthetheli Mthiyane, Daniel Msendani, Simphiwe Masilela and Radiopane and they returned with solid shifts.

For visiting coach Cedric Kaze, his team had regular campaigners Melusi Buthelezi, Daniel Cardoso, Siphesihle Mkhize, Lehlohonolo Mojela and Bright Ndlovu.

This defeat did not only cost United the three points that have pushed them down to sixth spot but Kaze was also shown a red card late in the second half.

This means Kaze will not be on the bench when they meet for the third time in succession during the MTN8 second leg at the same venue on Saturday where they must overturn a 1-0 deficit.

United goalkeeper Buthelezi was called into action early in the game as Pirates launched the first real attack and he responded by denying the effort of Radiopane.

After 19 minutes, a quick Sekhukhune attack ended with them in the Pirates danger area but they did not punish the Pirates defence that was under pressure.

Radiopane repaid the confidence that was showed in him by Ouaddou as he opened the scoring after 36 minutes when he got the better of United defender Tsepo Masimbi and Buthelezi.

This turned out to be Radiopane’s first goal since December 2024.

In closing stages of the first half, United attacker Mojela was unlucky not to find the back of the net on two occasions in quick succession after the Pirates defence was breached.

Pirates took form control of the match just after the half-hour mark when Appollis increased their lead after he was released by Radiopane for his second of the season.

This was also the third clean sheet for Chaine.

In other matches on Tuesday, Durban City beat Kruger United 2-0, Marumo Gallants suffered a 3-2 loss to TS Galaxy and Siwelele FC and Chippa played to a 1-1 draw.

TimesLIVE