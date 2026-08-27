BLAST FROM THE PAST | Ballington triples his doubles in Czech Grand Prix

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South Africa's Kork Ballington claimed his third double of the season as he won the 250cc and 350cc races at the Czechoslovakian grand prix in Brno.

1910 — Wing Wally Mills, one of seven debutants in the Springbok team, scores his side’s lone try as South Africa go down to Britain 3-8 at Crusader’s in Port Elizabeth in the second Test. The visitors scored two tries and a conversion to level the three-match series at 1-1.

1921 — Fullback Gerhard Morkel kicks a drop to clinch the Springboks’ first-ever victory over New Zealand. He also converted centre Billy Sendin’s try as South Africa won the second Test at Eden Park in Auckland 9-5 to square the three-match series 1-1.

1960 — Flanker Martin Pelser scores a second-half try as the Springboks beat New Zealand 8-3 in the fourth and final Test at the Boet Erasmus stadium in Port Elizabeth to clinch the series 2-1. Scrumhalf Dick Lockyear converted the try and kicked a penalty. Fullback Don Clarke slotted a penalty for the visitors.

1967 — Unseeded Cliff Drysdale and Ray Moore upset third seeds Roy Emerson of Australia and Brazilian Ron Barnes in a marathon men’s doubles quarterfinal at the US National Championships in Brookline, Massachusetts. The four-hour match, which started on the Friday and was rained off on the Saturday and finally completed on the Sunday, ended 29-31 8-6 3-6 8-6 6-2. The South African duo were eliminated in the semifinals 3-6 9-11 5-7 the following day by Australian top seeds John Newcombe and Tony Roche, who went on to win the title. The tournament was renamed the US Open the following year.

1977 — Former Orlando Pirates player Michael Yende sobs as he sits on a bench at Willowmoore Park in Benoni and watches his Cedar Park teammates play a league match without him because he’s black. Yende and another black player were not allowed onto the field and were replaced by one player who had just taken part in a curtain-raiser and another who had never played soccer before. Groundsman Arthur Bunce blamed the council, saying it had not yet passed a resolution allowing black players on the pitch. Cedar Park lost the league match to Benoni City.

1977 — Flanker Theuns Stofberg scores two tries as the Springboks beat a World XV 45-24 at Loftus Versfeld. South Africa dotted down six times to their opponents’ four in an entertaining match where Western Province flyhalf Robbie Blair, winning his sole international cap, slotted three conversions and five penalties. He was one of eight debutants on the day, including stalwart lock Louis Moolman.

1978 — Kork Ballington claims his third double of the season as he wins the 250cc and 350cc races at the Czechoslovakian grand prix in Brno. Having already wrapped up the 350cc world championship, the 250cc victory put him in pole position with one race remaining.

1989 — David Frost scrambles a par on the second playoff hole to beat Ben Crenshaw and win the World Series of Golf at the Firestone country club course in Akron, Ohio. Both players pushed their drives into the right-hand rough and neither reached the green with their seconds, although the South African got to the fringe, where he chipped to a metre and sank the putt.

1994 — Daryll Cullinan top-scores with 54 as South Africa limp to 181/9 off 55 overs in the second and final ODI against England in Manchester before losing by four wickets with 40 balls remaining, losing the series 0-2.

1997 — Cyclist JP van Zyl wins South Africa’s first world track championship medal of the modern era, taking silver in the keirin in Perth. The Potchefstroom cyclist initially finished fourth, but the two riders ahead of him were disqualified for what was termed irregular movement to prevent an opponent from passing, which promoted Van Zyl to second spot.

1999 — Penny Heyns wins 200m breaststroke gold at the Pan Pacific Championships in Sydney in a 2min 23.64sec world record.

2000 — The Proteas win the final of a triangular tournament in Singapore when they thump Pakistan by 93 runs on Duckworth-Lewis. Opener Gary Kirsten scored 62 and Nicky Boje 54 to push South Africa to 197/7 off 35 overs. Pakistan, needing 215 off 35 overs, were all out for 121.

2000 — The Barefoot Water Ski world championships in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, come to an end with Nadine de Villiers winning the women’s title with a total of 3,000 points, after winning the slalom, tricks and jumping competitions. South Africa finished third in the team competition.

2004 — Prolific field hockey striker Greg Nicol scores his 245th goal for South Africa against Great Britain at the Athens Olympics. The match to determine ninth spot went to a penalties after ending 1-1. Nicol, who had come out of retirement for the Games, scored in the shootout as well, but South Africa lost 4-3 after leading 3-2 following the first three rounds of penalty flicks. Nicol retired permanently after that, with 200 caps, but his career haul remains the national record.

2005 — The Springboks lose their Tri-Nations crown as they go down 27-31 to the All Blacks in Dunedin. Centre Jaque Fourie, wing Bryan Habana and scrumhalf Ricky Januarie scored tries against the run of play to set up what appeared to be an unlikely victory for the visitors. But hooker Keven Mealamu went over late for the Kiwis’ fourth try to deny South Africa.

2014 — AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis score rapid-fire centuries as the Proteas beat Australia in a triangular ODI in Harare. Chasing 328 for victory, De Villiers struck an unbeaten 136 from 106 deliveries and Du Plessis made 106 off 98 balls.

2015 — Anaso Jobodwana dips under 20 seconds for the only time in his career to take the 200m bronze medal behind Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin at the world championships in Beijing. Jobodwana clocked 19.87sec, breaking the 19.94 South African record Wayde van Niekerk had posted the previous month. Injury scuppered his bid to make the Olympic podium the following year.

2016 — Bryan Habana scores his 65th Test try, but it’s not enough to save the Springboks from a 24-26 Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Salta. That five-pointer made Habana the leading international try-scorer among top nations, but not of all time, still trailing Japan’s Daisuke Ohata on 68.

2017 — Caster Semenya clocks a 600m world best, running the non-Olympic distance in 1min 21.77sec in Berlin.

2022 — The Proteas are bowled out for 179 as England win the second Test in Manchester by an innings and 85 runs to draw level at 1-1 in the three-match series.

2022 — Kwagga Smith scores two late tries as the Springboks go down 17-25 against Australia in a Rugby Championship match in Adelaide.

2024 — Tristan Stubbs smashes 40 off 15 balls to help the Proteas to 108/4, but South Africa lose the final third T20 against West Indies at Tarouba by eight wickets to go down 0-3 in the series.