Champ Nhlapo promises ‘old, washed-up’ Mthembu war in title fight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WBF Africa light heavyweight champ Bonginkosi Nhlapo (left) has vowed to severely punish Ayanda Mthembu on Saturday. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Verbal barbs — or trash talk — between boxers often build huge excitement and hype, but they do not always guarantee a thrilling fight.

Two fighters’ contrasting styles may cancel each other out, leading to a boring match.

Will that be the case when Bonginkosi “Malume” Nhlapo defends his WBF Africa light heavyweight belt against Ayanda Mthembu at Event City in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Saturday?

No, said the defending champion from Nhlazatshe, Mpumalanga, who is hopping mad after being informed that Mthembu described him as a runner who loves to clown around in the ring.

Asked what he thought of the reigning champion, Mthembu from Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal, said: “I watched Nhlapo’s videos on YouTube … he is not difficult … he likes to play around, clown in the ring.

“He is a runner … he uses the jab.”

When Sowetan informed Nhlapo about Mthembu’s remarks, and asked for his reaction, he angrily said: “I do boxing for enjoyment. It means he does not like or enjoy what I do, so I will give him war.

“I will beat him up and show him that he’s old and washed up. I will go straight to him once the bell goes … he won’t go many rounds.”

Mthembu, a former WBF Africa middleweight champ, said he’s happy to have an opportunity to win another WBF Africa title.

His attempt to defend that organisation’s middleweight title against Snamiso Ntuli hit a snag in Ulundi in 2022.

The generator that kicked in when load-shedding occurred collapsed after their first round. The fight was declared a no contest.

Mthembu later drew with Andile Mntungwa over six rounds in the super middleweight division in August last year.

Mthembu will make his debut in the light heavyweight division, and straight into a title fight.

Nhlapo last fought in April when he pummelled Jackson Kaptein into submission in seven rounds at Emperors Palace.

Nhlapo’s fight against Mthembu will headline “The Bokke and Boxing Fight Night” tournament.

It will be the first tournament for Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse of Main Bout Boxing Promotion.

It features an SA welterweight title fight between defending champion Phaphama “Load Shedding” Rhonorhono and Jabulani “The Super Star” Makhense in the main supporting fight.

Donjuan “Iron Dragon” van Heerden returns to action a few weeks after making his mark in the super middleweight division, where the former ABU middleweight champ defeated Jackson Masamba.

Van Heerden will take on Alex Kabangu over six rounds. Nhlapo and Van Heerden are trained by Stephen Pieterse, who is the father-in-law of Megan Pieterse.

There will be four undercard fights and action will begin at 5pm.

Sowetan