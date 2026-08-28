KZN Athletics to meet Comrades Marathon Association in mediation process

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KwaZulu-Natal Athletics acting president Khulezweni ‘Khura’ Buthelezi says they will hold a meeting with the Comrades Marathon Association.

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KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) acting president Khulezweni “Khura” Buthelezi has confirmed they are planning to meet the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) as part of a mediation process to end the impasse between the two bodies.

Earlier this month, CMA members overwhelmingly voted against re-affiliating with KZNA, which means the 2027 centenary Comrades Marathon will take place unsanctioned.

This week, the organisations met minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie, but nothing came out of that engagement, with CMA sticking to its guns to go it alone.

Speaking at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km pre-race conference on Friday afternoon, Buthelezi said KZNA and Athletics SA (ASA) have assembled a team to negotiate with CMA.

KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) acting president Khura Buthelezi say they going meet with Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) for mediation. pic.twitter.com/ZL9k9b9WMs — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 28, 2026

“We have taken a mandate of our meeting that took place on August 8 to select seven members from the council and two executive members and I am part of that,” said Buthelezi.

“We have had two meetings as KZNA and now we have combined with two members from ASA. We are going to negotiate with Comrades Marathon in a mediation process.

“This is because talking over the media is not going to help us, we have to sit face-to-face and put our differences aside so we can find a way forward.

“I am just telling you a bit of what we have done in preparing for that meeting.”

Buthelezi said they are hoping to make progress in their attempt to find each other by the end of September.

What we are more interested in is to protect the athletes, the race and the institutions. — Khulezweni ‘Khura’ Buthelezi

“I am not the spokesperson for the delegation, there is someone who has been mandated to speak on behalf of us. We are hopeful that by the end of September, we would have met once or twice.

“We are seeking an amicable solution, a win-win situation. That is why I am saying we will have to put our differences aside and negotiate with the board of Comrades Marathon.

“That is our point of departure because from the beginning, our statement was that we are seeking mediation. The council has endorsed what we have been looking for, and they have said, go and mediate and see how you find each other.

“What we are more interested in is to protect the athletes, the race and institutions.”

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