Sundowns coach Cardoso comes out guns blazing, slamming detractors

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has come out swinging, slamming detractors who he says forget the team won the Champions League last season.

Speaking after the side’s comprehensive 5-2 Betway Premiership win over AmaZulu at Loftus, a visibly irritated Cardoso said critics are trying to destabilise the club.

“People always want to come from the outside and create instability, we know this business very well,” he said.

“It is important that people respect the work done in this club. We just won the Champions League that was not won in South Africa for 10 years.

“There is no respect on that because people forget quickly. We recently lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows [MTN8 semifinal first leg] but let’s see if we can go to them in Durban and get the result.

“Let’s see if we are capable. It is a good test for us because they are doing well and they are going to test us. There is a lot of work to do and consistency will speak for us.

“Consistency comes from people who have the respect for this club. This club won the Champions League that you guys never believed was possible.

Miguel Cardoso asks Sundowns supporters to stay strong and united. pic.twitter.com/wyX50Dhm7p — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 27, 2026

“I have not forgotten the press conferences when I arrived [where there were doubters] but we got it because we believed inside.

“We continued to believe in each other because players trust the coaches and we trust them.”

Cardoso asked supporters to rally behind the players at all times.

“We need our people to stay together and support the players. We are working together and we are strong because the boys need love.

“I can’t allow my coaches, my club or our fans to criticise the players. We need to support the players because they are ones we have.

“They are the best in the world. The team will continue to grow consistently throughout the season.

“The more stability the team gets, the better it will become. The players are not worse because of one match, but consistency throughout the season will speak for us.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso implies that his players are targeted by referees.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/NTRsjkaiv9 pic.twitter.com/zA2yNp0rNE — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) August 26, 2026

“Masandawana family, stay strong and deal with the critics because we are the ones that are more critical inside. Criticism comes from the heads of people, they are not praising the show that we gave against AmaZulu but they are looking at the negative side of Sundowns.”

The coach said true supporters of the club should not listen to this talk.

“This week we had a strong discussion regarding how we must build to have consistency. They [the players] showed character against AmaZulu because they wanted to give an answer to the provocation that I put to them.

“We need to be strong and more committed. We are not perfect, we are far from being perfect. But we get support from inside and from the supporters who come to the stadium.

“Supporters love us, players get love on the streets, we feel that passion, and we need to control that narrative because, if we are strong, we understand what comes from the outside.”

TimesLIVE