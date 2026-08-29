Chiefs aim to blunt Arrows

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Khulekani Shezi of Lamontville Golden Arrows celebrates his goal with teammates in the MTN8 quarterfinal win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 9 August 2026.

By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

A year preceding and during Jurgen Klopp’s eight-year, trophy-laden tenure at Liverpool, Southampton became a source of recruitment as the Reds enjoyed raiding it for reinforcements.

Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are two high-profile signings the German snatched from the London club, adding to Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne, who were signed by his predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

Closer to home, Kaizer Chiefs have developed a symbiotic relationship with Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership. However, in the same period as Klopp’s arrival at Anfield, Amakhosi have had 10 coaches enter and exit their Naturena Village base, with only Nasreddine Nabi returning a trophy.

The latest mutualism has seen winger and under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winner Langelihle Phili ditch the Winelands for Johannesburg in a deal involving money and defender Given Msimango going the other way as a sweetener.

Right-winger Faiz Adams joined Chiefs for a season loan with an option to buy, making him a third former Stellies player who will begin life at Amakhosi under new coach Fernando da Cruz.

Standout campaign

Centre-back Thabo Moloisane was recruited as a free agent upon expiry of his contract with the Maroons.

Phili enjoyed a standout campaign with a return of nine goals and left Stellies as winner of Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

The pursuit, expected to add a creative spark in Chiefs’ offence, was drawn out, indicative of an inability to close deals early, an aspect that speaks the struggle to attract players, as was the case in bygone years the club’s pulling power.

If Chiefs lose to Arrows, despondency will set in and swing the pendulum back to desperation mode

His capture is hailed as a coup and has excited the army of Amakhosi faithful who will do well not to pressure Phili to carry the team, which happened with academy graduates Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi.

Phili and Abrahams are both 21, a nod for sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr’s emphasis on reducing the average age of the squad. Right-winger Asanele Velebayi is 23. Centre-forward Luke Baartman is 20, and so is attacking midfielder Vilakazi.

Chiefs will get a bye and not play the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup. After a flying start to the Betway Premiership, with a 3-1 win over rookies Kruger United last weekend, Amakhosi host Lamontville Golden Arrows in a MTN8 quarterfinal match at the FNB Stadium this evening.

Strong wing play

It showed in the defeat of the Motsepe Foundation Championship winners that Da Cruz is clear his football has a strong element of wing play, while eliminating the element of predictability with a variation of midfield build-up.

He will hope that Flávio Silva will be the fox in the box to finish the supply from either wings.

In contrast to Nabi, who demanded that Chiefs sign big names like Fiston Mayele and Feisal Salum — who were his stars during his successful spell of a double domestic treble at Young Africans in Tanzania — Da Cruz, given his history of working with the youth, appears amiable to work with younger players who fit the profile of what Motaung Jnr wants.

Amakhosi have also fortified the engine room with defensive central midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa, the 27-year-old vice-captain of Tanzania and a solid anchorman capable to spray a range of short and long forward passes.

His arrival will potentially spark a new lease of life to players like Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe and Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Although Bruce Bvuma is the most experienced of the goalkeepers, 20-year-old gloveman Renaldo Leaner seems set to deputise for Brandon Petersen and challenge for the No 1 position.

Short of No 10

While some Chiefs fans are content with what they deem as the best transfer window in a while, Da Cruz is on record as saying the side is short of a No 10 to aid their bid to get closer to challenging Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who last season broke the record eight league title streak of the Brazilians.

Da Cruz’s insistence is informed by the appreciation that Chiefs struggled to break teams that adopted a low block against them last season.

The left-back position is another poser for Da Cruz. Will he continue to deploy utility player Lyle Foster he slotted ahead of Bradley Cross and Paseka Mako?

There’s also Nkanyiso Shinga, bought ahead of the last season, only to be restricted to little action by injury but is back to full training.

The success of the new strategy is dependent on how far Chiefs goes with MTN8. If they lose to Arrows, despondency will set in and swing the pendulum back to desperation mode.

With the new Da Cruz chapter, Chiefs need to convince the supporters why they got rid of the co-coaches who finished third, their highest position in eons.