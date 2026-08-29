Disciplinary hearing for suspended Athletics SA boss James Moloi to begin tomorrow

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Suspended Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi will face four charges relating to his use of his federation credit card when his long-awaited disciplinary hearing kicks off in Sandton tomorrow.

Three days have been set aside for the case.

Moloi was suspended last year following a Forvis Mazars investigation which showed that from May 2023 to April 2024, he allegedly abused his federation credit card by ringing up 399 transactions totalling just more than R300,000.

The first charge relates to Moloi’s alleged failure to submit itemised receipts and expense reports, as required by the ASA credit-card policy.

In a sworn statement dated July 29 2025, Moloi said he had misplaced receipts relating to transactions from January 1 2023 to April 18 2024.

“ASA’s retained records allegedly contained insufficient receipts or invoices; certain receipts did not correspond with recorded transactions; and certain records consisted only of card slips which did not identify the goods or services purchased,” the charge sheet reads.

The second charge is Moloi’s failure to stick to the monthly limit of R15,000, which he breached in nine of the 12 months. He spent R73,656 in May 2023 and spent north of R25,209 in five other months.

A sample of 177 transactions between January and April 2024, totalling R97,139.41, allegedly included expenditure classified as bottle-store purchases, clothing, an electronic device, a cash advance, groceries, meals, restaurants, travel, fuel, tyres and unclassified transactions...

‘Unauthorised spending’

“[Moloi] allegedly requested ASA Finance to make payments after card transactions were declined, thereby permitting further use of the card despite the spending limit,” the charge sheet added.

Charge three relates to Moloi’s alleged unauthorised spending on the card, which he used at outlets like bottle stores, taverns, Foschini, Cape Union Mart, Total Sports and an iStore.

“A sample of 177 transactions between January and April 2024, totalling R97,139.41, allegedly included expenditure classified as bottle-store purchases, clothing, an electronic device, a cash advance, groceries, meals, restaurants, travel, fuel, tyres and unclassified transactions...

“[Moloi’s] explanation is recorded as being that the relevant purchases were connected with ASA meetings, sponsorship or stakeholder engagements, a lost corporate phone, an athlete, fitness, a puncture while travelling to an ASA meeting, or sponsor-brand requirements.”

The final fourth charge centres on alleged double-dipping, where Moloi received a president’s monthly discretionary allowance of R18,000 from April 1 2024.

Second disciplinary hearing

“[Moloi] allegedly received the allowance and made 26 credit-card purchases during April 2024 totalling R24,841.”

The charge sheet also claimed Moloi breached a total of 10 integrity codes and three ASA constitutional clauses.

This is the second disciplinary hearing Moloi is facing, after charges against him were dropped on a technicality several months ago without the merits of the case being examined.

Retired judge Basheer Wagley will chair the disciplinary committee alongside Neo Maruatona Ratau and Nellie Tiyago. The prosecutor is advocate Gushwell Brooks.

While the Moloi saga appears to be on the verge of being settled, ASA’s governance problems have continued without him, forcing World Athletics to send a delegation to the country this week.

A source told the Sunday Times one issue was a failed attempt by the board to suspend acting president John Mathane after his trip to the under-20 world championships in the US early this month.