Safa to finally officially unveil Pitso

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

The South African Football Association (Safa) are expected to announce Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week, with Vincent Tseka likely to continue as team manager.

Both parties are believed to have reached an agreement on Friday night after marathon negotiations that took about three weeks with countless stumbling blocks where they struggled to find each other.

One of the issues to be resolved over the next few days is whether Tseka, whose contract came to an end in July, will be roped in to continue as team manager.

Bafana have two important Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifies against Giunea and Eritrea in September and the composition of the backroom staff is important.

There’s a feeling among members of Safa’s national executive committee (NEC) that it will be risky for Bafana to rope in a new team manager at this late stage ahead of camp.

Team dynamics and culture

Tseka’s advantage is understanding of the team dynamics and culture that was cultivated under former coach Hugo Broos, and he has been working closely with people at Caf.

It is also believed Mosimane, who has been doing scouting work with his trusted lieutenants Kabelo Rangoaga and Musi Matlaba during negotiations, will announce the preliminary squad for the matches against Giunea and Eritrea during his announcement.

As part of the negotiations, Mosimane recently agreed to a package of R10m a year which is lower than the R16.8m (R1.4m a month) that Broos was on attracting the ire of sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie.

It is not immediately clear how Safa and Mosimane navigated around the issues that caused the stumbling blocks like Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, his podcast “Changing the Game with Pitso” and his image rights.

The delay in them finding each other was because Safa did not want him to continue being associated with the schools project, continuing to host the podcast and how to handle his image rights.