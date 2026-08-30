Kavanagh survives early fall to win Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban

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Tayla Kavanagh crosses the finish line in the women's section of the Hollywoodbets 10km race at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Tayla Kavanagh survived an early fall to go on and win the women’s event of the Hollywoodbets 10km race at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Sunday morning.

Kavanagh, who was one of the favourites going into the race, took a hard tumble in the first few kilometres when a male runner cut in front of her but got back up to eventually finish in a time of 31:39.

She was closely followed by Neheng Khatala (32:01) with Karabo Mailula third on 33:01 after a closely contested race run under windy conditions on the coast.

In the men’s section, some were surprised when Tshepo Tshite crossed the finish line in a time of 28:18 in what is not his speciality distance.

He was followed by Stephen Kangethe (28:21) and favourite Kabelo Mulaudzi (28:28).

Speaking after the race, Kavanagh said the runner who impeded her had apologised.

“He came to apologise, which is something that I appreciate. I was furious at that time, it is not something that you expect to happen often in road running.

“If you are going to fall, I expect it to be at the start of the race. It was unexpected but it is good to learn these lessons because you will never know when you are going to fall.

He came to apologise, which is something that I appreciate. I was furious at that time, it is not something that you expect to happen often in road running. — Tayla Kavanagh

“Going forward, if it happens again, I know what do to. It is one of those things that you take it and keep running, which is what I did.

The fall might have contributed to her missing out on shot at the South African record of 31:12 held by Glenrose Xaba.

“My first 5km I went fast but the fall turned me off a little bit. I tried to regain momentum as soon as I got back up. In the second half of the race, the wind was a factor and my second 5km was a little bit slower than the first.

“On a good day without the wind, maybe I could have reached the target even though it is not something that I was going for.

“I have said to a few people over the last couple of months that the record held by Glenrose is definitely something that I want to get.

I know I am capable of running sub-28, but the most important thing is to run 10km. Road and track are not the same. — Tshepo Tshite

“I respect it and I know it will come on a good day when things are aligned. It is something I would like to have my name next to but patience is key.”

In the men’s section, Tshite said the wind was a factor and he is learning about running the 10km distance.

“The race was good even though I think I have bad luck when it comes to 10km.

“Every time I visit, it is windy and I never get good conditions, but I am happy with how things went.

“I know I am capable of running sub-28, but the most important thing is to run 10km. Road and track are not the same.

“I come from 800m and for me it is about trying to understand the distance and in future I will go full in it.”

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