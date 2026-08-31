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Messi announces end of international career with Argentina

‘I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey,’ says iconic number 10

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from the national team. Picture: Reuters/ (Hannah McKay)

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, said on Monday in a post on Instagram that he would be leaving Argentina’s national team.

“It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deep down — but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all — not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too.

“I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football,” the 39-year-old posted on Instagram.

“I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you — alongside my teammates — moments we once only dreamed of,” he added.

Reuters


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