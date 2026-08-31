POLL | Can Pitso Mosimane take Bafana Bafana to the next level?

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Pitso Mosimane is expected to be announced as the new Bafana Bafana coach by Safa this week. File photo:

The South African Football Association (Safa) is expected to announce Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana coach this week, marking his return to the national team after more than a decade.

Mosimane previously led Bafana between 2010 and 2012 and is now set to take charge as the team prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana will have little time to settle under their new coach, with important Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea coming up next month.

Mosimane has already been doing scouting work with his trusted lieutenants Kabelo Rangoaga and Musi Matlaba during the negotiations, and is expected to announce his preliminary squad when he is officially unveiled as the new coach.

TimesLIVE