Sundowns coach Cardoso explains why Ndlovu is playing on the right

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu prefers to play on the right. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says exciting attacker Siyanda Ndlovu prefers to play on the right side.

This is despite the fact that Ndlovu, who joined the Brazilians from Golden Arrows recently, is capable of operating as a playmaker, where he established himself at his previous club.

Ndlovu has featured in five matches in all competitions where he played on the right side, and Cardoso said it is an area where he could establish himself.

“When Siyanda or any player arrives at Sundowns, I usually put the structures that we use in front of them and I ask them for their favourite position.

“Siyanda was clear that his favourite position is on the right,” said Cardoso after they beat Arrows 3-2 on Sunday in Durban to progress to the MTN8 final to meet Orlando Pirates.

“I know he can play in the middle and on the left but he doesn’t want to play on the left. I don’t know if it will happen for him to play on the left. It is not what you want but what you need.

Miguel Cardoso explains why Siyanda Ndlovu is playing on the right.



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“Antonio (Van Wyk) has played on the right but he prefers on the left. Our compromise has to do with building the team, momentum and availability of the players.

“It happens with all the players to have capacity to put them in their best positions to get the best out of them. But their capacity to play for the team will be decisive in order to make the difference for us.”

Cardoso said Ndlovu has been consistent but could offer more.

“You don’t see extraordinary things but you see consistency. The other day we were speaking because everyone thought it was going to be a miracle and he would start making extraordinary things.

“In the last two matches that he played in the starting eleven, you didn’t see something extraordinary, but you saw consistency.

“A lot of consistency because he is a high-level player. Let’s see if he can continue because the games will give him opportunities to do things naturally and without pressure.”

TimesLIVE