MBB Blue Soldiers to represent SA at Red Bull Half Court World Final in the Philippines

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MBB Blue Soldiers made history in Soweto on Saturday when they became South Africa’s first back-to-back Red Bull Half Court national champions.

MBB (Made by Ball) Blue Soldiers will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Half Court World Final in Manila in the Philippines later in the year.

This comes after they made history in Soweto last week when they became South Africa’s first back-to-back Red Bull Half Court basketball national champions.

The team successfully defended its title at Klipspruit Sports Centre in front of a home crowd, with Soweto-born captain Lebesa Selepe leading the side to another national crown.

For Selepe, the victory was more than just another title.

He grew up a few streets from the venue and returned home as the defending champion after helping MBB Blue Soldiers win the inaugural South African Red Bull Half Court title in 2025.

Dim said competitions such as Red Bull Half Court were important for the growth of 3x3 basketball in the country. (SUPPLIED)

“This is a totally amazing feeling. We came out here as defending champions, which is difficult. To win one championship is difficult, but what’s even harder is to defend your title. That’s exactly what we did,” Selepe said.

The victory also gave the team another chance to test itself against the best in the world.

The Blue Soldiers will represent South Africa at the Red Bull Half Court World Final in Manila, Philippines, on December 5, where they will face national champions from around the world.

Last year, the team travelled to the World Final in Dubai, where it beat Macedonia and the Maldives and narrowly lost to the USA.

It finished top of its group and reached the quarterfinals — the furthest a South African Red Bull team has gone at a World Final.

Selepe said he wants the team to go even further in Manila. “Hopefully this year we can repeat that at the National Final and go two steps further at the World Final and compete for the title,” he said.

The team’s title defence was backed by a squad with strong experience, including Arinze Nino Dim, who has played two Basketball Africa League seasons, won two South African club championships and was a university national tournament MVP.

Rabbi Belolo-Loussaloussou is a two-time South African club champion who was also part of the team that travelled to Dubai last year.

Dim said competitions such as Red Bull Half Court were important for the growth of 3x3 basketball in the country.

“An event like this is vital for the growth of 3x3 basketball in South Africa. It brings out different players from around the country to compete for the opportunity,” he said.

Belolo-Loussaloussou said the international exposure could also help inspire young players.

“An event like this means a lot for South African basketball because it puts us on the map,” he said.

“Not a lot of people know about South African basketball, or that we even have national teams, but Red Bull is putting us on the map and giving us the exposure we need.”

In the women’s competition, The Takeover claimed the national title after 2025 champions Hoop Hustlers did not return to defend their crown. (supplied)

In the women’s competition, The Takeover claimed the national title after 2025 champions Hoop Hustlers did not return to defend their crown.

The competition included five teams, with Size Nenye, Blue Flames, Buckets and Bruises, Ghiv Us and the MBB Blue Soldiers women’s side also in the mix.

The team eventually came out on top, with 18-year-old shooting guard Liamisha Aboo describing the final as a hard-fought battle.

She said the team really wanted to win. “I feel amazing. We really wanted this, and it showed on court. We didn’t give up. It was a big fight the whole way, and I’m just so excited,” Aboo said.

Aboo praised the team’s chemistry and singled out her teammates Lauren Fredericks, Tlhogi Taukobong and Hope Mbele.

With a place at the World Final now secured, Aboo said the team would focus on preparing while sticking to the style that brought them success.

“First, a lot of sleep. Then I think we’ll do a few practice sessions, but we’re mostly just going to play our game. I don’t think we need to change anything drastically,” she said.

Now, MBB Blue Soldiers and The Takeover have their eyes on Manila, where they will carry South Africa’s hopes against the world’s best at the Red Bull Half Court World Final on December 5.

TimesLIVE