Mbuthuma finally finds scoring touch as Pirates crush Kruger United

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates players celebrate with Yanela Mbuthuma after he scored one of his two goals against Kruger United.

Yanela Mbuthuma finally found his scoring touch with a brace that helped Orlando Pirates to a convincing 4-0 win over struggling Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Mbuthuma went into this match on a lean patch in front of goal, but he rediscovered his scoring form and his double will boost his confidence and get some of the critics off his back.

Before he nailed the two goals, Pirates were leading through the efforts of Gamphani Lungu and Boitumelo Radiopane as they continued their dominant start to the season.

The Buccaneers have now gone an impressive 18 matches without defeat in the league, a run that stretches back to February when they lost 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns last season.

Pirates have opened a three-point lead at the summit, but they could be caught on 13 points by Sundowns who host rookies Milford FC at Loftus on Wednesday.

This defeat has pushed United to the bottom of the log with four losses and a draw, and even more worrying for coach Abram Mongoya is that they have only scored two goals.

Pirates took the lead in the fourth minute when Lungu put the ball past goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari from the penalty spot after Kamogelo Sebelebele was brought down in the box.

Lungu, who scored his second league goal of the season, was stretchered off the field after nine minutes following a collision with a United player and he was replaced by Oswin Appollis after 13 minutes.

In the 40th minute, the effort of United defender Aphiwe Mphothe was cleared off the line by Pirates Tshepang Moremi in one of their few attacks.

Pirates pulled away after 53 minutes when Radiopane put the ball past Ntwari after he was released by Appollis as they got control of the match.

Then it was the Mbuthuma show as he returned to scoring form with two goals in the closing stages. Pirates now turn their attention to the Champions League preliminary stage clash against La Cure Waves of Mauritius at the weekend.

In the other match played on Tuesday, Stellenbosch FC played to a 0-0 draw with Durban City.

TimesLIVE