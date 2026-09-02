Downs shift focus to Milford after reaching final

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza has suggested that they made sure that they reached the MTN8 final because they had a point to prove.
Sundowns, who welcome one of the league’s newbies, Milford, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, outshone Golden Arrows in the two-leg semifinals to reach the MTN8 final, only their sixth top-eight decider in history, setting up a date with this competition’s kings, Orlando Pirates, at a yet-to-be confirmed venue on October 10.
“It [reaching the MTN8 final] feels amazing because it’s something that we’ve always wanted to achieve, especially since a lot of people are complaining that we don’t put enough focus on local competitions, so we made sure that we reach the final and we will try to win it,” Khoza said.
However, the Brazilians’ immediate focus is on Wednesday’s league encounter against Milford, who have shown signs of being one of the surprise packages, boasting two wins from their four opening fixtures with a defeat and a draw as rookies.
“We are expecting a very energetic team, a very counter-attacking team. However, we are ready for them, and we will give our all for our supporters,” Khoza said.
League fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)
Wednesday: Sundowns vs Milford, Loftus
Friday: Gallants vs Polokwane, Royal Bafokeng; Richards Bay vs AmaZulu, Princess Magogo
Saturday: Chippa vs Milford, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Sekhukhune vs Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm
Sunday: Arrows vs Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm; Chiefs vs Siwelele, Dobsonville, 5.30pm
Caf Champions League
Sunday: La Cure Sylvester vs Pirates, Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius, 1.30pm
Caf Confed Cup
Sunday: Durban City vs Rukinzo (Burundi), Moses Mabhida, 3pm
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