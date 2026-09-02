Sundowns overcome Milford to keep pace with Pirates at top of log

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Thabana Mabena of Milford FC is challenged by Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during their Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

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Mamelodi Sundowns have joined Orlando Pirates at the top of the Betway Premiership standings with a 2-0 win over rookies Milford FC at Loftus on Wednesday night.

After five rounds of league matches, the Brazilians and the Buccaneers have identical numbers on the log with four wins, one draw, no losses and 13 points.

Pirates are only on top due to their superior goal difference as they have conceded fewer goals.

Sundowns registered this crucial victory at home, which keeps them abreast of log leaders Pirates, through a goal in each half by attackers Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk.

Milford remain in fifth spot with seven points from five matches and are under pressure from Durban City, Golden Arrows and Sekhukhune United below them.

In his starting line-up, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso tinkered with his midfield by relegating Teboho Mokoena to the bench and replacing him with Bathusi Aubaas.

Aubaas was installed at the base with Marcelo Allende and emerging Bennet Mokoena on either side to deal with the threats of Cebolenkosi Mthethwa, Yanelisa Nomandela and Thabana Mabena.

#BetwayPrem - RESULT:@Masandawana go level on points with Orlando Pirates as they collect maximum points at home. pic.twitter.com/b8HZIgWslB — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) September 2, 2026

After opening minutes without real chances, Mokoena received the ball on the edge of the box after 24 minutes and unleashed a powerful shot that flew over Siphamandla Hleza’s crossbar.

Milford nearly opened the scoring after 39 minutes when Mabena was denied by advancing keeper Ronwen Williams who was hurt by the ball in the face in the process of clearing the danger.

Sundowns reacted with an attack of their own a few minutes later that forced Milford defender Olwethu Cele to clear the ball off the line to deny attacking Matthews.

Sundowns took the lead during the referee’s optional time when Vusumuzi Mthabela was pick-pocketed by Aubrey Modiba on the byline as he tried to shield the ball for a restart.

Modiba’s persistence paid off as he stole the ball from Mthabela before laying the ball on the path of well-positioned Rayners who put the ball past a hapless Hleza.

At the beginning of the second half, Cardoso introduced Teboho Mokoena for Aubaas to reunite with Allende as he tried to solidify the engine room with fresh legs.

A few minutes after his arrival on the pitch, Mokoena suffered an injury scare after 67 minutes when he went down after he was kicked on the ankle by Khanyisani Radebe.

Van Wyk wrapped up the match after 76 minutes when he put the ball past Hleza after a good advancing move by Sundowns.

TimesLIVE