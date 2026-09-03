Nkota returns to Pirates for season

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Orlando Pirates teenage attacker Mohau Nkota during a training session at Rand Stadium as they prepared to take on Stellenbosch. File picture:

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Orlando Pirates have confirmed that talented winger Mohau Nkota has returned to the club on a season-long loan from the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Pirates sold the 21-year-old Nkota to Al-Ettifaq in July 2025. The Bafana Bafana player enjoyed life in Saudi Arabia in the first few months as he was getting game time as well.

As time went by, Nkota started to struggle with game time before suffering a torn meniscus in his knee during training in May.

He would later undergo successful surgery but was subsequently ruled out of the recent World Cup, where Bafana reached the knockout phase for the first time.

When Nkota left Pirates, he had already endeared himself to the club’s supporters, thanks to his big-game temperament. He played 39 games and scored seven goals with five assists for Bucs before being sold to Al-Ettifaq.

At Al-Ettifaq, the Bafana star scored twice and managed three assists from 22 outings.