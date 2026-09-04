ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Motsepe has changed African football forever

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Head of TV and broadcasting at Caf, Luxolo 'Lux' September, says African football is on the up. Picture:

The head of TV and broadcasting at, Caf Luxolo “Lux” September, says the president of the organisation, Patrice Motsepe, is going to leave a lasting legacy on African football.

Motsepe, who is in his second term as Caf president, has returned the organisation that was riddled with maladministration for many years to profitability.

Speaking on the 120th episode of the Arena Sports Show, September said Caf turned the corner under Motsepe.

“Patrice Motsepe has changed football forever, whether you like it or you don’t like it,” said September.

“Those are the facts, but facts are boring. For the longest time, we knew that Afcon is exciting, but it was never really packaged in a way that is commercially attractive.”

To make it attractive to sponsors and supporters, September said Motsepe challenged them to think outside the box.

“Motsepe forced all of us to think differently about football. He is a tough human being because he demands results and a high level of commitment. We inherited a Caf that was almost R5bn in debt, and it was in a state that was not good at all.

“Sponsors left, and there were about four or five that were left. Broadcasters ran away, but today Caf has about 25 sponsors, and TV audiences have grown from 480-million to 3.2-billion.

“The cash position of Caf has moved from being in the hole to positive, and we are investing in interclub competitions. Five years ago, the winner of the Champions League got R20m, and today it is R100m.

“We are not only keeping the money to show profits, but we are investing it back into football development.”

TimesLIVE