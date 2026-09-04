Gauff overcomes Badosa test to reach US Open third round

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Coco Gauff of the US in action during her second-round match against Spain's Paula Badosa. Picture:

World No 4 Coco Gauff overcame Paula Badosa 6-4 7-6(5) in the second round of the US Open on Thursday to extend her bid for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

On a sweltering evening that contrasted with the rain-hit opening days, Gauff took to Arthur Ashe Court with the backing of a partisan crowd and hopes of continuing her pursuit of a third Grand Slam title.

But it was no simple task against the world No 87, who, despite the gulf in the rankings, holds a positive record over the American, including victories in their past two meetings — a straight-sets win at last year’s Australian Open first round and, more recently, during this summer’s grass court swing in Berlin.

The pair traded blows from the opening exchanges, both players deploying their best weapons from the baseline in search of an early advantage.

Badosa threatened early to seize the initiative, forcing Gauff to save two break points. But the American struck with the decisive break, aided by a costly forehand error from the Spaniard that appeared to rattle her mentally and in her execution, as Gauff closed out the opener to take the lead.

Paula is a tough player. I feel like I had the lead, but there wasn’t too much I did wrong — Coco Gauff

The second set proved just as much of a spectacle, with both players swapping breaks twice apiece before a tiebreak was needed, Badosa raising her level as she searched for a way back into the match.

The tiebreak followed the same script until Badosa sent a long ball, prompting a euphoric celebration from Gauff as she sealed her place in the next round.

“Paula is a tough player. I feel like I had the lead, but there wasn’t too much I did wrong. She stepped it up. I’m really happy to be through today [Thursday],” the 22-year-old said on court.

“I saw the draw. Definitely not someone you want to play in the 2nd round. Former No 2 in the world. Great competitor.

“I think I need matches like this to build my confidence. I’m happy with how I managed today. There was a bit of nerves.”

Fan favourite Gauff will next face another Spaniard, Cristina Bucsa.

Reuters